Updated: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Pascal Review

Hitman, CARS And Rise of the Tomb Raider Results

Hitman

AMD turns in another exceptional performance in Hitman; its Radeon R9 Fury X lands in second place after the GeForce GTX 1080, while the Fury technically scores third place (though the GTX 1070 achieves the same average frame rate). But again, Nvidia’s second-fastest GP104-based board is expected to sell for quite a bit less money.

We want to see Founders Edition cards on shelves at $449 before handing Nvidia any sort of endorsement. But if the company hits its target with availability, you can bet AMD will have to react.

The previous situation repeats itself at 4K; the R9 Fury edges out Nvidia’s 1070 by a hair.

This time it’s the Nvidia cards that get snagged by stuttering though, albeit mostly right at the beginning of our benchmark. The GeForce GTX 980 struggles with smoothness through the run, although its low average and minimum frame rates are probably more apparent to gamers.

Project CARS

Even AMD’s Radeon R9 390X offers better than 40 FPS at 2560x1440 with aggressive quality settings in Project CARS. But the GeForce family sweeps this title as even Nvidia’s GTX 980 beats AMD’s Fury X. GeForce GTX 1070 finishes in second place, behind the 1080 and ahead of GeForce GTX Titan X.

The spikes on our single frame time over average frame time chart look large, but the smoothness graph’s worst-case of ~7ms, and its average of closer to 1 to 2ms, assures us that you’re actually getting a fairly smooth experience.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 is more than 17% faster than the 980 Ti at Ultra HD—and the 980 Ti was already capable of serving up playable frame rates. Smoothness remains a strong point across the board in Project CARS, although the GeForce GTX 1080 does trip over itself during the last third of our benchmark run (evidenced by the spikes above 10ms that stand out like a sore thumb).

Rise of the Tomb Raider

If we were comparing the GeForce GTX 1070 to Nvidia’s previous-gen 970, the perceived gains would naturally be larger. But given the contenders at our disposal, we can tell you the 1070 is still a little more than 7% faster than GeForce GTX 980 Ti in Rise of the Tomb Raider with the game’s settings cranked up.   

That advantage over the 980 Ti shrinks to just over 5% at 3840x2160. Then again, with minimum frame rates in the 20s, you’ll want to dial back the graphics detail for more playable performance anyway. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 again proves itself to be the only single-GPU solution we’d want in a system tasked with 4K gaming at taxing quality settings.


  • adamovera 09 July 2016 04:41
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3073584/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1070-8gb-pascal-performance-review.html
  • gromann 09 July 2016 05:25
    Fury X is going for $399-449 as of yesterday on Newegg.
  • nitrium 09 July 2016 06:30
    So given the simultaneously lower price and higher performance of the partner boards, only an actual idiot would buy the "Founder's Edition" GTX 1070?
  • George Phillips 09 July 2016 06:45
    I feel that I should regret getting MSI 1070 FE. MSI's custom designs perform superior then FE cards in every way. Very impressive. Asus and Gigabyte's custom designs must also do better than FE cards.
  • Krushe 09 July 2016 08:31
    When you're talking about the heat on FE cards. I think the default fan speed is 45-50% at 83c. Make it 80% and the card never reaches 70c even with boost clock up to 1900+. What speeds are the MSI fans running at during your temp measurements?
  • DookieDraws 09 July 2016 10:31
    Edit: The article has been updated, so I deleted my original comment about the MSI GPU.
  • Tony Casagrande 09 July 2016 13:00
    "This means that the lowest possible GPU Boost clock rate step gets eliminated from the bottom of the BIOS’ table. So, if you want an additional space at the top, you need to make room for it by getting rid of the very bottom one."

    If it were me, I would have removed a low to middle clock rate instead of the very lowest to get both the low idle power consumption and the OC speed.
    Reply
    Still annoyed that they posted this review without including the 970 as a baseline.
    Reply
    Regarding the possible audible noise because of power spikes on PEG: it is not really about cheap MB, but about using analog audio out of MB, and not anything digital, right?
    Also, about overclocking: I think reviews of all these new generation nVidia and AMD cards should include average clock that cards operated when doing all game benchmarks. Official boost clock numbers are a bit useless, because AMD cards run games at below boost clocks, and average for nVidia GTX1070 is above boost clocks. Having just official boost clock numbers make it difficult to evaluate overclocking potential and make real gains look much bigger or smaller than expected.
  • Calculatron 09 July 2016 14:55
    Am I the only one that noticed that the Founder's Edition cards managed to pull over 75 watts from the motherboard PCIe slot and that no one went bonkers over it?
