Updated: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Pascal Review

The Division And The Witcher 3 Results

The Division

From our GeForce GTX 1080 review, “AMD and Nvidia are evenly matched in The Division. The GeForce GTX Titan X paces AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X exactly, both edging out the GeForce GTX 980 Ti, which in turn shows up just ahead of the Radeon R9 Fury. Consider all of those cards playable.” Of course, the GTX 1080 stood above all.

The GeForce GTX 1070 distinguishes itself by breaking up the parity a bit, landing between GeForce GTX Titan X and 1080. There are a couple of smoothness interruptions at 2560x1440, but they're not severe.

AMD’s Radeon R9 390X especially struggles with smoothness in The Division at 4K, but really, all of these cards are forced to cope with low minimum frame rates at one point in the benchmark. GeForce GTX 1080 appears to be your one viable single-GPU option for playing this game at 3840x2160 with its details cranked up.

The Witcher 3

Our GeForce GTX 1080 review showed Nvidia’s 1080, Titan X and 980 Ti averaging right around 60 FPS, with the Radeon R9 Fury X cresting 58 FPS due to our frame rate cap. Enough readers asked for us to lift this, though, so we re-ran all of our numbers to see how they’d shake out.

Everything from the Fury X and up jumps over the 60 FPS barrier. When we fold in the GeForce GTX 1070’s results, we get Titan X-equivalent performance. Both the 1070 and Titan X are a little more than 13% quicker than AMD’s flagship Fiji-based board.

Uncapping Witcher 3’s frame rate is inconsequential at 3840x2160. Even the mighty GeForce GTX 1080 averages less than 50 FPS. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 does work its way into second place, though only barely, and with a lower minimum frame rate than the Titan X. Meanwhile, the Radeon R9 Fury X shows up in fourth, besting the GeForce GTX 980 Ti.

We already mentioned that AMD has some work to do on its pricing in a world with available GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070 cards. In fact, Nvidia’s going to have to make some adjustments, too. Those GM200-based boards going for $600 and higher simply aren’t going to fly with Founders Edition GeForce GTX 1070s selling for $449.



