Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Radeon RX Vega 56 beat GeForce GTX 1070 by ~14% in our launch coverage of AMD’s card in this DirectX 12-based title. MSI’s implementation of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti rectifies this by essentially tying Vega 56.

GeForce GTX 1080 maintains more of an advantage than it did in Ashes, beating the 1070 Ti by almost 12% to pull up even with Radeon RX Vega 64.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

That dominance continues through our 4K test, where GTX 1080 averages 11%-higher frame rates than GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

Still, the results achieve Nvidia’s desired goal: 1070’s loss to Radeon RX Vega 56 is transmuted into a tie. And when you consider that, up until a few hours ago, Vega 56 cards sold for $470+, the two value stories sync up in Battlefield. That’s not ideal for a new GeForce, but it’s better than usual in a game decidedly friendly to the GCN architecture.



