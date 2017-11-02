Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Destiny 2 (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Although Destiny 2 is a DirectX 11-based game, many of which favor GeForce cards, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega cards perform admirably against their GeForce competition. Vega 64 is 13% faster than GTX 1080, while Vega 56 beats GTX 1070 Ti by ~7% using the Highest quality preset at 2560x1440. In turn, our MSI GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G is 13% quicker than the vanilla GTX 1070.

Radeon RX Vega 56 does, however, exhibit more frame time spikes than any other card in our line-up, resulting in quantifiably higher frame time variance. Smoothness doesn’t seem to be affected much, though; the GTX 1070 appears less fluid, according to our unevenness index.

3840x2160 Results

Early benchmarks of the Destiny 2 beta showed AMD’s fastest cards trailing GeForce GTX 1070, so it’s surprising to see them do so well at 2560x1440 using the game’s Highest quality preset. But 4K isn’t as forgiving to Radeon RX Vega, even though we drop a quality level to High.

In this series of benchmarks, GeForce GTX 1070 beats the Radeon RX Vega 56. GTX 1070 Ti only exacerbates the difference. It cannot help that Vega 56 continues to suffer higher frame time variance than the rest of the field, either.

GeForce GTX 1080 similarly ends up ahead of Vega 64 by more than 12%, whereas it lost to AMD’s flagship at 2560x1440.

Despite its losses at 3840x2160, AMD clearly put a lot of effort into optimizing its driver since beta. We’re keenly aware that performance in Destiny 2 is heavily dependent on the settings you choose. Conceivably, at this point, it’d be possible to alter individual options to put AMD or Nvidia on top.



