Nvidia Titan RTX Review: Gaming, Training, Inferencing, Pro Viz, Oh My!

Performance Results: Gaming at 2560 x 1440

As it stands, Nvidia actively guides gamers toward its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti instead of Titan RTX. Third-party 2080 Tis with substantial overclocks are often just as fast at half of the cost, after all. But neither TU102-based board is really necessary for gaming at 2560 x 1440. In many titles, even with their quality settings cranked up, they run up against maximum frame rate limits or CPU-imposed bottlenecks. With that said, if you own a high-refresh-rate QHD monitor, expect Nvidia’s Titan RTX to serve up blistering performance in most games at their top detail settings.

Six percent more shading resources, nine percent more memory bandwidth, and a GPU Boost clock rate that’s 8% higher than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition gives Titan RTX a notable advantage in several of our benchmarks, though it doesn’t sweep the entire suite.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AgentLozen 28 January 2019 15:05
    This is a horrible video card for gaming at this price point but when you paint this card in the light of workstation graphics, the price starts to become more understandable.
    Nvidia should have given this a Quadro designation so that there is no confusion what this thing is meant for.
  • bloodroses 28 January 2019 16:03
    21719532 said:
    This is a horrible video card for gaming at this price point but when you paint this card in the light of workstation graphics, the price starts to become more understandable.
    Nvidia should have given this a Quadro designation so that there is no confusion what this thing is meant for.

    True, but the 'Titan' designation was more so designated for super computing, not gaming. They just happen to game well. Quadro is designed for CAD uses, with ECC VRAM and driver support being the big difference over a Titan. There is quite a bit of crossover that does happen each generation though, to where you can sometimes 'hack' a Quadro driver onto a Titan

    https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/a2vxb9/differences_between_the_titan_rtx_and_quadro_rtx/
  • madks 28 January 2019 18:28
    Is it possible to put more training benchmarks? Especially for Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN). There are many forecasting models for weather, stock market etc. And they usually fit in less than 4GB of vram.

    Inference is less important, because a model could be deployed on a machine without a GPU or even an embedded device.
  • ern88 28 January 2019 20:54
    Just buy it!!!
  • truerock 28 January 2019 21:25
    Really don't want obsolete ports on my next video card. USB-C only, please.
  • mdd1963 28 January 2019 22:52
    I'm sure this card will be worth it to *somebody* out there.....somewhere...
  • mac_angel 28 January 2019 22:59
    missing the Battlefield V for 4K?
  • littleleo 29 January 2019 00:47
    Only available thru Nvidia website?
  • mdd1963 29 January 2019 01:05
    21720515 said:
    Just buy it!!!

    Would not buy it at half of it's cost either, so...
    :)

    The Tom's summary sounds like Nviidia payed for their trip to Bangkok and gave them 4 cards to review....plus gave $4k 'expense money' :)
  • alextheblue 29 January 2019 01:51
    So the Titan RTX has roughly half the FP64 performance of the Vega VII. The same Vega VII that Tom's had a news article (that was NEVER CORRECTED) that bashed it for "shipping without double precision" and then later erroneously listed the FP64 rate at half the actual rate? Nice to know.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-radeon-vii-double-precision-disabled,38437.html

    There's a link to the bad news article, for posterity.
