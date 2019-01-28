Nvidia Titan RTX Review: Gaming, Training, Inferencing, Pro Viz, Oh My!

Performance Results: Gaming at 2560 x 1440
As it stands, Nvidia actively guides gamers toward its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti instead of Titan RTX. Third-party 2080 Tis with substantial overclocks are often just as fast at half of the cost, after all. But neither TU102-based board is really necessary for gaming at 2560 x 1440. In many titles, even with their quality settings cranked up, they run up against maximum frame rate limits or CPU-imposed bottlenecks. With that said, if you own a high-refresh-rate QHD monitor, expect Nvidia’s Titan RTX to serve up blistering performance in most games at their top detail settings.
Six percent more shading resources, nine percent more memory bandwidth, and a GPU Boost clock rate that’s 8% higher than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition gives Titan RTX a notable advantage in several of our benchmarks, though it doesn’t sweep the entire suite.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Nvidia should have given this a Quadro designation so that there is no confusion what this thing is meant for.
True, but the 'Titan' designation was more so designated for super computing, not gaming. They just happen to game well. Quadro is designed for CAD uses, with ECC VRAM and driver support being the big difference over a Titan. There is quite a bit of crossover that does happen each generation though, to where you can sometimes 'hack' a Quadro driver onto a Titan
Inference is less important, because a model could be deployed on a machine without a GPU or even an embedded device.
Would not buy it at half of it's cost either, so...
The Tom's summary sounds like Nviidia payed for their trip to Bangkok and gave them 4 cards to review....plus gave $4k 'expense money' :)
