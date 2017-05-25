Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

All of these cards have performance to spare through The Division’s built-in benchmark. Nvidia’s Titan Xp, specifically, is more than 13% faster than Titan X, averaging more than 100 FPS.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The jump to 3840x2160 shrinks Titan Xp’s advantage over Titan X to just over 12%. Although that 29 FPS minimum is troubling, it’s incurred during one dip during the benchmark run. Otherwise, Titan Xp stays above 50 FPS for the most part.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content