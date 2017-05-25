Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
2560x1440 Results
This is our first time out with Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. Dialing in this game’s highest detail settings imposes a substantial performance penalty. Its own tooltips claim that the High Anti-Aliasing option (which supplements FXAA by rendering to a higher-res off-screen buffer) can reduce frame rates by 50 to 100%. A 100% reduction sounds pretty severe to us…
Warnings aside, Nvidia’s GP102 averages more than 50 FPS at 2560x1440 in three separate implementations. A scant 6% speed-up doesn’t say much for Titan Xp’s extra resources, though.
3840x2160 Results
Thirty frames per second doesn’t look nearly as bad in an RTS as it does in a first-person shooter. Still, we’d suggest dialing a few settings back at 3840x2160 to improve performance.
Titan Xp maintains its 6% lead over Titan X.
