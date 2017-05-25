Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

2560x1440 Results

This is our first time out with Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. Dialing in this game’s highest detail settings imposes a substantial performance penalty. Its own tooltips claim that the High Anti-Aliasing option (which supplements FXAA by rendering to a higher-res off-screen buffer) can reduce frame rates by 50 to 100%. A 100% reduction sounds pretty severe to us…

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Warnings aside, Nvidia’s GP102 averages more than 50 FPS at 2560x1440 in three separate implementations. A scant 6% speed-up doesn’t say much for Titan Xp’s extra resources, though.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Thirty frames per second doesn’t look nearly as bad in an RTS as it does in a first-person shooter. Still, we’d suggest dialing a few settings back at 3840x2160 to improve performance.

Titan Xp maintains its 6% lead over Titan X.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content