Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

The Witcher 3 is a great-looking game with all of its quality settings maxed out. We go one step further than usual and enable HairWorks, since there aren’t any AMD graphics cards in our test field.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Titan Xp is about 9% faster than Titan X, averaging almost 100 FPS.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The new card’s lead grows to 11% at 3840x2160. Its average frame rate is right about 60, and the Titan Xp never drops below 52 FPS.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content