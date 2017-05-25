Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)
2560x1440 Results
The Witcher 3 is a great-looking game with all of its quality settings maxed out. We go one step further than usual and enable HairWorks, since there aren’t any AMD graphics cards in our test field.
Titan Xp is about 9% faster than Titan X, averaging almost 100 FPS.
3840x2160 Results
The new card’s lead grows to 11% at 3840x2160. Its average frame rate is right about 60, and the Titan Xp never drops below 52 FPS.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.