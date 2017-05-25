Trending

Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

By

Temperature

Gaming Loop

Physically, Titan Xp incorporates elements of Titan X and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but hosts a graphics processor with more active resources. Given what we found in the reviews of those two cards (mainly, that they both give up lots of performance as they heat up due to hitting their power limits), we wondered how Nvidia’s same reference cooler would cope inside of a similar 250W ceiling.

To start, we fired up our gaming loop, 10 runs of the Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark.

The trio settles in around 84°C, though the 1080 Ti gets there more quickly, followed by Titan X. Titan Xp’s ramp up happens at a slightly slower pace.

Stress

Titan X and 1080 Ti overshoot their target temperatures slightly before dropping to ~84°C and ~85°C, respectively. Titan Xp heats up gradually in comparison, settling into an 84°C temperature target a bit more gracefully.


32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 25 May 2017 13:07
    With this card Nvidia completed the current generation of their graphic chips. They are onto new one...the best company out there.
    Reply
  • TMTOWTSAC 25 May 2017 13:18
    GPU makers are really going to have to hope QHD, 4k, machine learning, and VR really take off within the next 4 years.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 25 May 2017 13:24
    Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. If all you need a GPU for is gaming, go one step down, save hundreds of dollars, at the cost of only a handful of FPS.
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 25 May 2017 13:30
    Freak777power said:
    With this card Nvidia completed the current generation of their graphic chips. They are onto new one...the best company out there.

    I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.

    (wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)

    Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
    Edit2: Figured it out =)
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 25 May 2017 15:18
    "The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch."
    I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 25 May 2017 15:18
    Thanks for putting in the effort for this review, Chris! Appreciate your contributions around here. :-)
    Reply
  • bentonsl_2010 25 May 2017 16:21
    (wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)




    I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
    Reply
  • hannibal 25 May 2017 18:11
    Could you test this card with a water block?
    This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
    Reply
  • barryv88 25 May 2017 18:22
    $500 for a measly increase over the Ti. Add another $200 premium that Gsync screens cost over Freesync ones, and you've happily payed +- $700 Nvidia tax for the "New coolest kid on the block" title.

    Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 25 May 2017 18:33
    barryv88 said:
    $500 for a measly increase over the Ti. Add another $200 premium that Gsync screens cost over Freesync ones, and you've happily payed +- $700 Nvidia tax for the "New coolest kid on the block" title.

    Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!

    You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.

    bentonsl2010 said:
    I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.

    Yes. That's the one.
    I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.
    Reply