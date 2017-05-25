Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Temperature

Gaming Loop

Physically, Titan Xp incorporates elements of Titan X and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but hosts a graphics processor with more active resources. Given what we found in the reviews of those two cards (mainly, that they both give up lots of performance as they heat up due to hitting their power limits), we wondered how Nvidia’s same reference cooler would cope inside of a similar 250W ceiling.

To start, we fired up our gaming loop, 10 runs of the Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark.

The trio settles in around 84°C, though the 1080 Ti gets there more quickly, followed by Titan X. Titan Xp’s ramp up happens at a slightly slower pace.

Stress

Titan X and 1080 Ti overshoot their target temperatures slightly before dropping to ~84°C and ~85°C, respectively. Titan Xp heats up gradually in comparison, settling into an 84°C temperature target a bit more gracefully.



