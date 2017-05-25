Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Temperature
Gaming Loop
Physically, Titan Xp incorporates elements of Titan X and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but hosts a graphics processor with more active resources. Given what we found in the reviews of those two cards (mainly, that they both give up lots of performance as they heat up due to hitting their power limits), we wondered how Nvidia’s same reference cooler would cope inside of a similar 250W ceiling.
To start, we fired up our gaming loop, 10 runs of the Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark.
The trio settles in around 84°C, though the 1080 Ti gets there more quickly, followed by Titan X. Titan Xp’s ramp up happens at a slightly slower pace.
Stress
Titan X and 1080 Ti overshoot their target temperatures slightly before dropping to ~84°C and ~85°C, respectively. Titan Xp heats up gradually in comparison, settling into an 84°C temperature target a bit more gracefully.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.