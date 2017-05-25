Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Hitman (DirectX 12)
2560x1440 Results
The graph of frame rate over time illustrates why Hitman’s bar chart is so boring: all three GP102-based cards hit the same bottleneck at QHD, which keeps their subtle differences from having much impact on performance. Again, that’s pretty consistent with what we found in our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review.
3840x2160 Results
Stepping up to 3840x2160 better-emphasizes Titan Xp’s strengths to the tune of 10%-higher average frame rates versus Titan X. That’s a much larger delta than what you see between Titan X and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.