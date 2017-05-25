Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Hitman (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The graph of frame rate over time illustrates why Hitman’s bar chart is so boring: all three GP102-based cards hit the same bottleneck at QHD, which keeps their subtle differences from having much impact on performance. Again, that’s pretty consistent with what we found in our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Stepping up to 3840x2160 better-emphasizes Titan Xp’s strengths to the tune of 10%-higher average frame rates versus Titan X. That’s a much larger delta than what you see between Titan X and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content