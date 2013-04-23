Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Audio Power: Our 48 W Scythe Kama Bay Amp Pro

Eager to find more hardware I could install in such a large chassis, I stumbled across an audio amp that's easy to work with.

There are two versions of the Kama Bay Amp: a Pro model that takes up two 5.25” bays and sports a pair of analog VU meters, and a regular version that consumes a single bay, offers less wattage, and makes do with smaller meters. Both of them feature adjustable backlight colors.

In order to mount the amplifier, remove its feet and side panels. At least, that's the theory. In our case, something snagged when we tried to slide the unit into a vacant drive bay. The culprits turned out to be two tiny, nonstandard guide rails in the 900D’s front-panel cut-out.

A pair of pliers and some gentle force rid us of the plastic rails, letting the amplifier slide into place. You don't need any screws; the Obsidian 900D’s locking mechanism secures the amp.

The amp's sound quality isn't bad, given its $100 price point. And an output rating of 2 x 24 W RMS should be more than enough for bookshelf speakers. Hopefully, this unexpected addition serves as an example of what can be added to a large tower. Let your imagination run wild.

Live and Loud: The Amplifier

The sound quality of this video leaves something to be desired, but that's our microphone's fault. The performance of Scythe's amplifier justifies its cost.