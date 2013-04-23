Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Specifications And Features
|Specifications
|Make/Model:
|Corsair Obsidian 900D
|Compatible Form Factors
|Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, EATX, HPTX
|Material:
|Frame, Side: SteelFront Cover: AluminiumOther Case Parts and Lids: Plastic
|Dimensions
|9.9" x 27.2" x 25.6" (W x H x D)
|Weight
|Approx. 41 lbs.
|Drive Bays
|5.25" Drive Bays4 x external, removable front panel3.5"/2.5" Drive Bays (9)1 x Hard drive cage in upper compartment: 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5"2 x Hard drive cages in lower compartment: 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5" and 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5" (hot-swap)
|I/O Panel:
|2 x USB 3.04 x USB 2.0 HD Audio / AC97 (1 x Mic, 1 x Audio)
|Expansion Slots:
|10
|Power Supply:
|Standard ATXTwo mounting positions available for one or two PSUsMaximum length: 9" each
|Fans:
|Pre-installed Rear: 1 x 140 mm Front: 3 x 120 mmOptional: Top: 4 x 120 mm With radiators, up to 15 total fans
|Air Filters
|Front, Top, and 2 x in lower compartment
|Side Panels
|Quick-release one-button with lockOne side sports a large window (Acrylic)
|Compartments
|Dual-zone with lower compartment and lids
|MSRP
|$350, Two-year Warranty
The Front Panel
Front-panel I/O is hidden by a lid. Behind it, you find the power switch, a reset button, four USB 2.0 connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, and audio I/O for a headset.
Case Layout and Architecture
Let’s have a look at the case's architecture from the left and right sides, with the bottom compartment's lid both opened and closed.
Very nice review though, Corsair makes some sweet cases, second only to the custom suppliers (mountain mods and the others) but much cheaper.
