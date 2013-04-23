Trending

Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Corsair already offers a heavy tower case called the Obsidian 800D. Now, the company is one-upping itself with the Obsidian 900D. Is this a genuine high-end enclosure, a bomb shelter, or a mess of sheet metal? We put the case through our bevy of tests.

Specifications And Features

Specifications
Make/Model:Corsair Obsidian 900D
Compatible Form FactorsMini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, EATX, HPTX
Material:Frame, Side: SteelFront Cover: AluminiumOther Case Parts and Lids: Plastic
Dimensions9.9" x 27.2" x 25.6" (W x H x D)
WeightApprox. 41 lbs.
Drive Bays5.25" Drive Bays4 x external, removable front panel3.5"/2.5" Drive Bays (9)1 x Hard drive cage in upper compartment: 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5"2 x Hard drive cages in lower compartment: 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5" and 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5" (hot-swap)
I/O Panel:2 x USB 3.04 x USB 2.0 HD Audio / AC97 (1 x Mic, 1 x Audio)
Expansion Slots:10
Power Supply:Standard ATXTwo mounting positions available for one or two PSUsMaximum length: 9" each
Fans:Pre-installed Rear: 1 x 140 mm Front: 3 x 120 mmOptional: Top: 4 x 120 mm With radiators, up to 15 total fans
Air FiltersFront, Top, and 2 x in lower compartment
Side PanelsQuick-release one-button with lockOne side sports a large window (Acrylic)
CompartmentsDual-zone with lower compartment and lids
MSRP$350, Two-year Warranty

The Front Panel

Front-panel I/O is hidden by a lid. Behind it, you find the power switch, a reset button, four USB 2.0 connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, and audio I/O for a headset.

Case Layout and Architecture

Let’s have a look at the case's architecture from the left and right sides, with the bottom compartment's lid both opened and closed.

