Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Specifications And Features

Specifications Make/Model: Corsair Obsidian 900D Compatible Form Factors Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, EATX, HPTX Material: Frame, Side: SteelFront Cover: AluminiumOther Case Parts and Lids: Plastic Dimensions 9.9" x 27.2" x 25.6" (W x H x D) Weight Approx. 41 lbs. Drive Bays 5.25" Drive Bays4 x external, removable front panel3.5"/2.5" Drive Bays (9)1 x Hard drive cage in upper compartment: 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5"2 x Hard drive cages in lower compartment: 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5" and 3 x 3.5" or optional 2.5" (hot-swap) I/O Panel: 2 x USB 3.04 x USB 2.0 HD Audio / AC97 (1 x Mic, 1 x Audio) Expansion Slots: 10 Power Supply: Standard ATXTwo mounting positions available for one or two PSUsMaximum length: 9" each Fans: Pre-installed Rear: 1 x 140 mm Front: 3 x 120 mm Optional: Top: 4 x 120 mm With radiators, up to 15 total fans Air Filters Front, Top, and 2 x in lower compartment Side Panels Quick-release one-button with lockOne side sports a large window (Acrylic) Compartments Dual-zone with lower compartment and lids MSRP $350, Two-year Warranty

The Front Panel

Front-panel I/O is hidden by a lid. Behind it, you find the power switch, a reset button, four USB 2.0 connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, and audio I/O for a headset.

Case Layout and Architecture

Let’s have a look at the case's architecture from the left and right sides, with the bottom compartment's lid both opened and closed.