Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Outside Corsair's Obsidian 900D

Although this a huge case, its industrial design could best be described as minimalist or monolithic. Let’s instead call it timeless elegance; there are no styling gimmicks, and nothing about the enclosure reeks of pacifying a focus group. The advantage of this design philosophy is that, even after several years, it doesn't appear dated. You'll never feel embarrassed about any of the 900D's style elements. In short, I very much like what Corsair did with its latest Obsidian. And even though it appears to have sharp edges and pointy corners, everything is actually round and smooth. Big ups to Corsair for its aesthetic.