CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Robinson: The Journey
Developed on CryEngine V, Robinson: The Journey offers a number of graphics options that we crank up to tax our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Collecting performance data involves running a circular path around the perimeter of Robin’s downed craft, including passes by the power-providing creek and lots of foliage.
Monitoring resource utilization during our run shows Robinson using more host processing power than any other game we’ve looked at thus far. Perhaps that’s why Crytek recommends at least a Core i5-4590.
When we break each platform’s performance out into their separate 90 FPS intervals, we see that AMD’s FX-8350 does fall back on ASW once, briefly. Everything else pumps out 90 real frames per second.
More interesting, perhaps, is Intel’s Core i3-6320. Its frame time plot appears to weave in and out with Ryzen 7 1800X (in other words, it serves up stellar frame rates for a dual-core CPU). But the interval chart is dotted with dropped frames. We might guess that, at certain points, two cores can’t feed the GeForce card fast enough, and a frame is dropped. But this deficit is brief. It doesn’t last long enough for the runtime to kick into ASW. After all, the 90th percentile frame times are under 11ms. That deeper look at performance is illustrative enough that we’d advise against a dual-core CPU—even a Hyper-Threaded one.
Average frame rates (in this case, a look at unconstrained FPS) often miss important subtleties. It looks like Core i9 and Core i7 fare similarly, followed by Core i3 and Ryzen 7. But as we just established, Intel’s Core i3 has issues keeping up.
Even a look at frame times fails to pinpoint Core i3’s hiccups. It still looks comparable with Ryzen 7.
Counting the dropped frames, however, Core i3 is clearly in a league of its own.
You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.
If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.
I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.
But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.
Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
Chris
The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?