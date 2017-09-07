CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Robinson: The Journey

Developed on CryEngine V, Robinson: The Journey offers a number of graphics options that we crank up to tax our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Collecting performance data involves running a circular path around the perimeter of Robin’s downed craft, including passes by the power-providing creek and lots of foliage.

Monitoring resource utilization during our run shows Robinson using more host processing power than any other game we’ve looked at thus far. Perhaps that’s why Crytek recommends at least a Core i5-4590.

When we break each platform’s performance out into their separate 90 FPS intervals, we see that AMD’s FX-8350 does fall back on ASW once, briefly. Everything else pumps out 90 real frames per second.

More interesting, perhaps, is Intel’s Core i3-6320. Its frame time plot appears to weave in and out with Ryzen 7 1800X (in other words, it serves up stellar frame rates for a dual-core CPU). But the interval chart is dotted with dropped frames. We might guess that, at certain points, two cores can’t feed the GeForce card fast enough, and a frame is dropped. But this deficit is brief. It doesn’t last long enough for the runtime to kick into ASW. After all, the 90th percentile frame times are under 11ms. That deeper look at performance is illustrative enough that we’d advise against a dual-core CPU—even a Hyper-Threaded one.

Average frame rates (in this case, a look at unconstrained FPS) often miss important subtleties. It looks like Core i9 and Core i7 fare similarly, followed by Core i3 and Ryzen 7. But as we just established, Intel’s Core i3 has issues keeping up.

Even a look at frame times fails to pinpoint Core i3’s hiccups. It still looks comparable with Ryzen 7.

Counting the dropped frames, however, Core i3 is clearly in a league of its own.



