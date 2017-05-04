Trending

How To Overclock AMD Ryzen CPUs

By

Memory Performance

Overclocking the execution cores is limited by available headroom. But if you really want to improve this platform's effectiveness, you cannot overlook the memory bus.

We begin by illustrating the gains achievable by moving from DDR4-2400 to -3200. On our Crosshair VI Hero, the 2400 MT/s is actually the default. On other motherboards, it may be lower (and not without consequence).

Cinebench R15

This test is not sensitive to memory bandwidth or latency, so the gains we measure should be trivial. Still, the influence of RAM performance is quantifiable, given a ~1.4% improvement.

ConfigurationScore
24001639
32001663

Geekbench 4

This test stresses both the host processor and memory subsystem. Its single- and multi-core metrics reveal a performance increase of 5 and 6% from dialing in a faster data rate. That's quite a gain from simply modifying a multiplier setting, and memory capable of supporting 3200 MT/s isn't extremely expensive. Again, our Geekbench 4 scores are an average of three consecutive runs.

ConfigurationSingle-CoreMulti-CoreMem. CopyMem. LatencyMem. Bandwidth
2400441720786622946975568
3200463522150754656517094

Time Spy

Graphics-bound workloads don't benefit as much from a memory bandwidth increase. We do measure a gain in the overall score, but it's very small. Conversely, the CPU-oriented benchmark jumps by 343 points.

ConfigurationGraphicsCPUScore
2400720480107314
3200721783537367


MORE: Best CPUs


MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy


MORE: CPU Overclocking Guide: How (and Why) to Tweak Your Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 1700View Deal
33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • drinkingcola86 04 May 2017 16:23
    Page 4 third paragraph.

    "Also, we observed that this this offset of 20°C is a loose approximation,"

    Needs correcting. One "this."
    Reply
  • ykki 04 May 2017 16:36
    Power consumption benchmarks?
    Reply
  • jkhoward 04 May 2017 18:35
    Dang-it guys. The 1080 doesn't freaking work well with the new AMD CPU. You know this. Why would you not choose an AMD card? Trying to make AMD look bad again?

    <edited for language>
    Reply
  • popatim 05 May 2017 01:21
    What evidence do you have for that statement jkhoward?
    Reply
  • MeanMachine41 05 May 2017 01:34
    19647716 said:
    Dang-it guys. The 1080 doesn't freaking work well with the new AMD CPU. You know this. Why would you not choose an AMD card? Trying to make AMD look bad again?

    <edited for language>

    I have evidence to the contrary and the GTX-1080 works well with new Ryzen 7 1800X.
    Reply
  • Kenneth_72 05 May 2017 04:44
    AMD's is missing it's opportunities. They better start hitting the ground running if they want to compete AND WE NEED THEM TO COMPETE!
    Reply
  • CountMike 05 May 2017 08:24
    Problems are more of BIOS oriented, AGESA being main culprit.
    Reply
  • Akindabigdeal 05 May 2017 10:03
    My 1080 works great with my 1700x
    Reply
  • mike3456 05 May 2017 11:34
    I look forward to more articles like this as Ryzen matures. Great job!
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 05 May 2017 12:10
    For anyone looking to OC Ryzen this video from an AMD engineer is pretty interesting.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZgpHTaQ10k
    Reply