How To Overclock AMD Ryzen CPUs

Memory Performance

Overclocking the execution cores is limited by available headroom. But if you really want to improve this platform's effectiveness, you cannot overlook the memory bus.

We begin by illustrating the gains achievable by moving from DDR4-2400 to -3200. On our Crosshair VI Hero, the 2400 MT/s is actually the default. On other motherboards, it may be lower (and not without consequence).

Cinebench R15

This test is not sensitive to memory bandwidth or latency, so the gains we measure should be trivial. Still, the influence of RAM performance is quantifiable, given a ~1.4% improvement.

Configuration Score 2400 1639 3200 1663

Geekbench 4

This test stresses both the host processor and memory subsystem. Its single- and multi-core metrics reveal a performance increase of 5 and 6% from dialing in a faster data rate. That's quite a gain from simply modifying a multiplier setting, and memory capable of supporting 3200 MT/s isn't extremely expensive. Again, our Geekbench 4 scores are an average of three consecutive runs.

Configuration Single-Core Multi-Core Mem. Copy Mem. Latency Mem. Bandwidth 2400 4417 20786 6229 4697 5568 3200 4635 22150 7546 5651 7094

Time Spy

Graphics-bound workloads don't benefit as much from a memory bandwidth increase. We do measure a gain in the overall score, but it's very small. Conversely, the CPU-oriented benchmark jumps by 343 points.

Configuration Graphics CPU Score 2400 7204 8010 7314 3200 7217 8353 7367



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: CPU Overclocking Guide: How (and Why) to Tweak Your Processor