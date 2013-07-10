Parrot Asteroid Smart Review: Android In Your Car's Dash?

iGo Primo Navigation

Parrot taps iGo Primo for the Asteroid Smart's navigation capabilities. While the iGo Primo app works, it doesn't sport the most user-friendly interface. In fact, it can be quite frustrating in practice. It does support speech-to-text and boasts 3D maps like many other navigation suites, but takes a long time to start up (especially the first time you fire it up after a cold boot).

The application runs in the background and has an affinity for nagging you when you exceed the speed limit. This is really annoying, and you'll probably be compelled to leave the software running only when you absolutely must. There’s also the issue of maps, which are stored on the bundled 8 GB SD card and cannot be transferred to a higher-capacity repository. This forces you to choose between usable navigation or access to as much music and video as you want.

In the event that you choose navigation over a larger SD card, the 2D maps look very good, while the 3D maps leave a lot to be desired. They work, but they're not particularly three-dimensional (in other words, you don't get rendered buildings or any of those niceties). You find yourself looking more at a 2D map from 45 degrees. The 3D maps do display altitude and elevation, though.

The points of interest search is perhaps the software's biggest weakness. There's no simple search button that allows you to spell out the POI. Instead, you have to traverse categories and hopefully find your point of interest in a list.

Fortunately, the Asteroid Smart does run Android, which gives us plenty of flexibility in working around the iGo Primo software. More on that shortly.