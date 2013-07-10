Parrot Asteroid Smart Review: Android In Your Car's Dash?

iGo Primo Navigation
Parrot taps iGo Primo for the Asteroid Smart's navigation capabilities. While the iGo Primo app works, it doesn't sport the most user-friendly interface. In fact, it can be quite frustrating in practice. It does support speech-to-text and boasts 3D maps like many other navigation suites, but takes a long time to start up (especially the first time you fire it up after a cold boot).
The application runs in the background and has an affinity for nagging you when you exceed the speed limit. This is really annoying, and you'll probably be compelled to leave the software running only when you absolutely must. There’s also the issue of maps, which are stored on the bundled 8 GB SD card and cannot be transferred to a higher-capacity repository. This forces you to choose between usable navigation or access to as much music and video as you want.
In the event that you choose navigation over a larger SD card, the 2D maps look very good, while the 3D maps leave a lot to be desired. They work, but they're not particularly three-dimensional (in other words, you don't get rendered buildings or any of those niceties). You find yourself looking more at a 2D map from 45 degrees. The 3D maps do display altitude and elevation, though.
The points of interest search is perhaps the software's biggest weakness. There's no simple search button that allows you to spell out the POI. Instead, you have to traverse categories and hopefully find your point of interest in a list.
Fortunately, the Asteroid Smart does run Android, which gives us plenty of flexibility in working around the iGo Primo software. More on that shortly.
What is the real deal killer is the mediocre audio - you would have thought that they could have gotten this right as the technology for quality audio has been around for at least 15 years.
You can do that but it won't look as nice nor would your steering wheel controls work.
The audio quality is fine, just the function is lacking. I believe they have TomTom on the Asteroid Market now too for those that dislike iGo.
Will not look as nice though.
Some people want a clean look that doesn't require slapping their phone on the dash or just want an upgrade from the plane factory setup, maybe an old factory navigation setup. The removal of tactile feedback and controls are typically with cheaper cars, the luxury vehicles still have buttons. But 7-years down the road, you could probably replace this Parrot with a 4th or 5th generation unit :).
He's probably talking about GPS software, ie TomTom or Garmin