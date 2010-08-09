PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

PCIe Scaling: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty plays so fast on modern hardware that it’s difficult to call any combination a handicap, yet the performance difference is there, even if it doesn’t make the game unplayable.

The GeForce GTX 480 gives up nearly half of its performance in the worst-case scenario, which occurs at low resolutions and four-lane transfers. That difference falls to around 1/3 at higher resolutions, and x8 results are almost perfectly centered in all three graphs.