PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

PCIe Scaling: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty plays so fast on modern hardware that it’s difficult to call any combination a handicap, yet the performance difference is there, even if it doesn’t make the game unplayable.
The GeForce GTX 480 gives up nearly half of its performance in the worst-case scenario, which occurs at low resolutions and four-lane transfers. That difference falls to around 1/3 at higher resolutions, and x8 results are almost perfectly centered in all three graphs.
You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850
cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.