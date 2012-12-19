NZXT Phantom 820 Case Review: Conceptualized By Enthusiasts

Factory-Installed Lighting
We don’t encounter many cases that include full lighting solutions preinstalled from the factory, but NZXT goes the extra mile to arm its Phantom 820 with one LED light strip inside the case and two on the top. They're all connected to an RGB color controller, accessible right above the top 5.25" drive bay. Each strip can be configured independently using different display programs.
The lighting looks very nice in the dark, but is muffled a bit by the fact that the side-panel cut-out is so small.
There's a white LED on the back of the Phantom 820 that can be turned on and off using the lighting control panel. This is a first for us, but we love the idea. Many, many times we've been behind our systems, under a desk with a flashlight, trying to figure out which 1/8" audio jack was which for a headset. The bright light undoubtedly came from someone who was in the same situation.
The intro (and some other content) of my German orginal is different and refers to the Switch 810 (and Phantom). This was my fault as I proofread the translation. Sorry.
Nice, thorough review, though I was interested in how you guys do your 100Kg tests! I would've also liked to see you (who I assume was referred to as the author) standing or whatever on the case as was mentioned. :lol:
BTW, I'm not much of a chassis buff, but when I saw the Corsair Obsidian 850D I was amazed at its features. It's been my dream case, but I feel a bit half-hearted about that since I am aware that there are as you said, so many cases out there. I'm not sure if you've ever had your hands on it, but if you have, mind sharing your insights and observations of it, and maybe personally compare it to this or other notable cases. Thanks! :D
I'm waiting for the corsair Obsidian 900D. My own case is an Obsidian 800D and I've modified this case with USB 3.0 and a new SATA3 PCB. It will be interesting, what the new case can better (or not).
About the test:
Simply sit down (without the plastic crap on top) and try to sit on it one minute. After this I've used my water venture... I'm a typical 100 kg heavy-weight reviewer and this is really enough to destroy something (some cases were mess after this).
Oh, so the two tests are one and the same. Hehe... I see... I hope you haven't gotten into any accidents by doing that with any cases. Ripped up pieces of metal can be nasty...
In your opinion, are Corsair Obsidians (or at least the one you have) the best you've seen? (I value your opinion because I bet you've gone through a lot of cases, or at least reviews of them.) :)