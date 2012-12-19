NZXT Phantom 820 Case Review: Conceptualized By Enthusiasts

Exterior Finish And Materials
High-End Finish
At first glance, the Phantom 820 looks like the other cases in NZXT's successful Phantom series. The reason for its higher price starts to become clearer as you take a closer look. The plastic parts are beefier, and they have a matte appearance that matches the finish on the case's metal parts. We consider this a definite step up from the piano black finish found on less expensive Phantom cases (though it's worth noting that NZXT sells this model in matte black and white, too).
It'd be nice if the paint were a little more scratch-resistant, as we noticed that the side-panel thumb screws eat into the finish visibly the first time you tighten them down. The same goes for the quick-release mechanism on the 5.25” drive bays. For that matter, any part of the case's surface can be accidentally marred if you bump it up against a rough surface. Buy it, build it, and leave it in one place, we'd suggest.
The case is put together well, though. All of its parts fit snugly together and no large gaps are left. We're happy to report that, quality-wise, NZXT meets the standards we'd expect from a $250 case.
Our only critique is that the three thumb screws used to fasten the side panels are somewhat hard to turn, and probably could have been implemented better. Corsair does this particularly well with its cases.
The intro (and some other content) of my German orginal is different and refers to the Switch 810 (and Phantom). This was my fault as I proofread the translation. Sorry.
Nice, thorough review, though I was interested in how you guys do your 100Kg tests! I would've also liked to see you (who I assume was referred to as the author) standing or whatever on the case as was mentioned. :lol:
BTW, I'm not much of a chassis buff, but when I saw the Corsair Obsidian 850D I was amazed at its features. It's been my dream case, but I feel a bit half-hearted about that since I am aware that there are as you said, so many cases out there. I'm not sure if you've ever had your hands on it, but if you have, mind sharing your insights and observations of it, and maybe personally compare it to this or other notable cases. Thanks! :D
I'm waiting for the corsair Obsidian 900D. My own case is an Obsidian 800D and I've modified this case with USB 3.0 and a new SATA3 PCB. It will be interesting, what the new case can better (or not).
About the test:
Simply sit down (without the plastic crap on top) and try to sit on it one minute. After this I've used my water venture... I'm a typical 100 kg heavy-weight reviewer and this is really enough to destroy something (some cases were mess after this).
Oh, so the two tests are one and the same. Hehe... I see... I hope you haven't gotten into any accidents by doing that with any cases. Ripped up pieces of metal can be nasty...
In your opinion, are Corsair Obsidians (or at least the one you have) the best you've seen? (I value your opinion because I bet you've gone through a lot of cases, or at least reviews of them.) :)