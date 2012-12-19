NZXT Phantom 820 Case Review: Conceptualized By Enthusiasts

Dust Filters And Prevention
Generous Dust Filters
Although we clearly don't care for the Phantom 820's stock fans, we do really like its preinstalled dust filters. Every fan that sucks air into the case, including the power supply's, has its own dust filter. This is particularly important because negative-pressure cooling, which, again, is great for performance, tends to introduce more dust than positive pressure.
The important bottom filters are fastened by an easy-to-operate mechanism that lets them snap into place. They fit well, simplifying the process of popping them out to clean.
The dust filter under the side-panel fan shares screws with the blower itself. This means that the fan has to be removed when you want to clean the filter. It's a bit of an inconvenience, sure. But we'll take it over a PC full of dust every few weeks. Besides, you can always take a vacuum to the side of the case to clean out the worst of it (just be careful not to scratch that fragile finish).
The mesh next to the side-panel fan is open, making it easier for dust to get in, particularly in a negative-pressure configuration like this one.
