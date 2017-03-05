Philips BDM3270 32-inch VA Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

Viewing angles are VA’s single weakness. If off-axis image quality is important to you, IPS is a better choice. It’s still superior to TN, but you can see our sample exhibits a significant loss of brightness and green color shift to the sides and looks much the same from above. Given the increase in contrast an image depth, we feel it’s a small price to pay.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Clearly, SmartUniformity is effective in improving brightness consistency in both the black and white field tests. But it only takes the result from good to great. With such low black levels, you won’t see any hotspots or bleed in our BDM3270 sample even though the average deviation is over 10%. Your mileage may vary, but we suspect few of these monitors will suffer from unwanted artifacts. You can also see a slight improvement in the color uniformity numbers, but again the error wasn’t visible in the first place.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Clearly, the BDM3270 isn’t a gaming monitor, but its panel response is equal to that of any other 60Hz IPS display we’ve tested recently. Its input lag won’t amaze anyone, but it is right at the average level for the class. If you’ve become accustomed to fast refresh and adaptive-sync, the Philips might not satisfy. But for casual gamers, it suits just fine. Titles that don’t require hair-trigger control inputs will look amazing on that huge, high-contrast screen.