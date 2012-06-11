Can OpenGL And OpenCL Overhaul Your Photo Editing Experience?

Test Platforms
As in our prior stories, we used the following test configurations:
|Test Hardware
|Test System 1
|Processor
|AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi): 3.6 GHz, Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, 125 W
|Motherboard
|Asus Crosshair V Formula (Socket AM3+), AMD 990FX/SB950
|Memory
|8 GB (2 x 4 GB) AMD Performance Memory AE34G1609U2 (1600 MT/s, 8-9-8-24)
|SSD
|240 GB Patriot Wildfire SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling Turbo-Cool 860 W
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit
|Test System 2
|Processor
|AMD A8-3850 (Llano) 2.9 GHz, Socket FM1, 4 MB L2 Cache, 100 W, Radeon HD 6550D Graphics
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte A75-UD4H (Socket FM1), AMD A75 FCH
|Memory
|8 GB (2 x 4 GB) AMD Performance Memory AE34G1609U2 (1600 MT/s, 8-9-8-24)
|SSD
|240 GB Patriot Wildfire SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling Turbo-Cool 860 W
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit
|Test System 3: Gateway NV55S05u
|Processor
|AMD A8-3500M (Llano), 1.5 GHz, Socket FS1, 4 MB L2 Cache, 35 W, Radeon HD 6620G Graphics
|Motherboard
|Gateway SJV50-SB
|Memory
|1 x 2 GB Hyundai HMT325S6BFR8C-H9 PC3-10700 (667 MHz), 1 x 4 GB Elpida EBJ41UF8BCS0-DJ-F PC3-10700 (667 MHz)
|SSD
|Western Digital Scorpio Blue 640 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 6220G Integrated
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium, 64-bit
|Test System 4: HP Pavillion dv6
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2410M (Sandy Bridge), 2.3 GHz, Socket G2, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 35 W, HD Graphics 3000
|Motherboard
|Hewlett-Packard 1658
|Memory
|4 GB (2 x 2 GB) Samsung M471B5773CHS-CH9 PC PC3-10700 (667 MHz)
|SSD
|Seagate Momentus 7200.4 500 GB, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 3000
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit
With luck, we will be adding a new Trinity (next-gen AMD APU)-based notebook to the above heterogeneous compute platforms. Unfortunately, review units weren’t available in time for our testing here.
With the 7970 meeting or beating much of the far more expensive Quadro line, Nvidia will have to step up. Maybe a GK114 or a cut-down GK110 will be put into use to counter 7900. I've already seen several forum threads talking about the 7970 being incredible in Maya and some other programs, but since I'm not a GPGPU compute expert, I guess I'm not in the best position to consider this topic on a very advanced level. Would anyone care to comment (or correct me if I made a mistake) about this?
That would depend on the CPU.
core i5 + 7970
core i5 hd4000
trinity + 7970
trinity apu
core i7 + 7970
and core i7 hd 4000, and compare against fx8150 (or piledriver) + 7970.
it seemed to me as if the apu bottlenecks the 7970 and the 7970 could work better with an intel i5/i7 cpu on the graphical processing workloads.
http://www.streamcomputing.eu/blog/2011-06-22/opencl-vs-cuda-misconceptions/
CUDA is a dying breed.