Can OpenGL And OpenCL Overhaul Your Photo Editing Experience?

Test Platforms

As in our prior stories, we used the following test configurations:

Test Hardware Test System 1 Processor AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi): 3.6 GHz, Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, 125 W Motherboard Asus Crosshair V Formula (Socket AM3+), AMD 990FX/SB950 Memory 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) AMD Performance Memory AE34G1609U2 (1600 MT/s, 8-9-8-24) SSD 240 GB Patriot Wildfire SATA 6Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB Power Supply PC Power & Cooling Turbo-Cool 860 W Operating System Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit Test System 2 Processor AMD A8-3850 (Llano) 2.9 GHz, Socket FM1, 4 MB L2 Cache, 100 W, Radeon HD 6550D Graphics Motherboard Gigabyte A75-UD4H (Socket FM1), AMD A75 FCH Memory 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) AMD Performance Memory AE34G1609U2 (1600 MT/s, 8-9-8-24) SSD 240 GB Patriot Wildfire SATA 6Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB Power Supply PC Power & Cooling Turbo-Cool 860 W Operating System Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit Test System 3: Gateway NV55S05u Processor AMD A8-3500M (Llano), 1.5 GHz, Socket FS1, 4 MB L2 Cache, 35 W, Radeon HD 6620G Graphics Motherboard Gateway SJV50-SB Memory 1 x 2 GB Hyundai HMT325S6BFR8C-H9 PC3-10700 (667 MHz), 1 x 4 GB Elpida EBJ41UF8BCS0-DJ-F PC3-10700 (667 MHz) SSD Western Digital Scorpio Blue 640 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon 6220G Integrated Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium, 64-bit Test System 4: HP Pavillion dv6 Processor Intel Core i5-2410M (Sandy Bridge), 2.3 GHz, Socket G2, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 35 W, HD Graphics 3000 Motherboard Hewlett-Packard 1658 Memory 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) Samsung M471B5773CHS-CH9 PC PC3-10700 (667 MHz) SSD Seagate Momentus 7200.4 500 GB, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics Intel HD Graphics 3000 Operating System Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit

With luck, we will be adding a new Trinity (next-gen AMD APU)-based notebook to the above heterogeneous compute platforms. Unfortunately, review units weren’t available in time for our testing here.