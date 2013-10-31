Upgrading And Repairing PCs 21st Edition: Processor Features

Hyper-Threading Technology

Intel’s HT Technology allows a single processor or processor core to handle two independent sets of instructions at the same time. In essence, HT Technology converts a single physical processor core into two virtual processors.

HT Technology was introduced on Xeon workstation-class processors with a 533 MHz system bus in March 2002. It found its way into standard desktop PC processors starting with the Pentium 4 3.06 GHz processor in November 2002. HT Technology predates multicore processors, so processors that have multiple physical cores, such as the Core 2 and Core i Series, may or may not support this technology depending on the specific processor version. A quad-core processor that supports HT Technology (like the Core i Series) would appear as an 8-core processor to the OS; Intel’s Core i7-3970X has six cores and supports up to 12 threads. Internally, an HT-enabled processor has two sets of general-purpose registers, control registers, and other architecture components for each core, but both logical processors share the same cache, execution units, and buses. During operations, each logical processor handles a single thread.

A processor with HT Technology enabled can fill otherwise-idle time with a second process for each core, improving multitasking and performance of multithreading single applications.

Although the sharing of some processor components means that the overall speed of an HT-enabled system isn’t as high as a processor with as many physical cores would be, speed increases of 25% or more are possible when multiple applications or multithreaded applications are being run.

To take advantage of HT Technology, you need the following: