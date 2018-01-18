Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1080p)
Ultra Settings
Let's start with benchmarks at 1920x1080 and the graphics settings pushed as high as they go.
Our GeForce GTX 1060 6GB establishes a slight lead, followed by a pack of cards that includes the Radeon RX 580, R9 390, RX 570, GeForce GTX 970, and GTX 1060 3GB. These cards are all fast enough to consider playable.
A notch below, we find the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Despite a markedly lower frame rate, its smoothness remains sufficient.
The same cannot be said for a GeForce GTX 1050, Radeon RX 560, or RX 460 2GB, which are too slow to guarantee acceptable smoothness under Project CARS 2's most taxing options.
Medium Settings
The rankings do not change as we dial down the game's details. But this time, all of the cards (even the slowest ones) achieve smooth frame rates through our benchmark. The GeForce GTX 1050 2GB, Radeon RX 560, and RX 460 2GB fail to sustain a minimum of 60 FPS. However, their averages look good to us.
Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 970, GTX 1060 6GB, and Radeon RX 580 keep their noses above 90 FPS during the test run.
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
They didn't make enough profit on the first?