Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1080p)

Ultra Settings

Let's start with benchmarks at 1920x1080 and the graphics settings pushed as high as they go.

Our GeForce GTX 1060 6GB establishes a slight lead, followed by a pack of cards that includes the Radeon RX 580, R9 390, RX 570, GeForce GTX 970, and GTX 1060 3GB. These cards are all fast enough to consider playable.

A notch below, we find the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Despite a markedly lower frame rate, its smoothness remains sufficient.

The same cannot be said for a GeForce GTX 1050, Radeon RX 560, or RX 460 2GB, which are too slow to guarantee acceptable smoothness under Project CARS 2's most taxing options.

Medium Settings

The rankings do not change as we dial down the game's details. But this time, all of the cards (even the slowest ones) achieve smooth frame rates through our benchmark. The GeForce GTX 1050 2GB, Radeon RX 560, and RX 460 2GB fail to sustain a minimum of 60 FPS. However, their averages look good to us.

Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 970, GTX 1060 6GB, and Radeon RX 580 keep their noses above 90 FPS during the test run.

