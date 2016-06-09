Picking The Right Power Supply: What You Should Know

Don't Get Burned: Safety Before Stinginess
Chinese Firecrackers
While this description may sound a little whimsical, there’s a serious implication to consider. Often, what seems like a bargain can turn out to be a potentially flammable component capable of taking out your whole system when it makes its grand exit.
The Most Important Protective Circuits In Modern PSUs
Knowing is half the battle, so says the G.I. Joe PSA, and that’s why we want to present this info. Below you’ll find a table with the most important abbreviations for protective mechanisms found in modern power supplies. If you make sure these features are included with your PSU of choice, you can prevent your hardware from falling prey to an unnecessary failure.
|Abbreviation
|Protection
|OVP
|Over-Voltage Protection (primary and secondary)
|UVP
|Under-Voltage Protection (primary and secondary)
|NLO
|No-Load Operation
|SCP
|Short-Circuit Protection
|OCP
|Over-Current Protection
|OPP
|Over-Power Protection
|OTP
|Over-Temperature Protection
A decent PSU should contain a supervisor (protections) IC. Sadly, there are still some companies that sell super-cheap models with a conventional fuse and MOV (Metal Oxide Varistor) as “equipped with short-circuit and surge protection.” While this may be true technically, a combination like that is a recipe for disaster.
When Buying Cheap Can Be Really Expensive
Here we have two examples of what can happen when a company cuts corners; things can get really hot. We think these pictures speak for themselves. Do yourself a favor and get a decent power supply.
And with these educational images, we’ve come to the end of our primer on switching power supplies. Now that we’ve gone over the theory, it’s time to apply what we learned to the real world. To that end, let’s look at some of the components in a computer and how much power they consume.
Therefore APFC is only worthwhile if you were to use it with a battery backup system.
But the ATX specification seems to disagree. According to the spec, full load or "peak loading" allows 10% deviation from the nominal voltage for the 12V rail.
Also, Q about the power factor correction. It's probably the most difficult topic to understand. In this case, you say the load would be anything that used power. Are you talking about hardware like a GPU or the internals of the PSU like capacitors and such? Also, say the computer is putting load on the PSU. How is there idle current then?
Ripple ?
Budget PSU
Somehow, having a low efficiency under a 65W load is less expensive than low efficiency at 500W load, go figure :D.
If you want a PC to last a good 10-15 years you need to take care of it:
Clean dust, replace fans when they fail, replace thermalpaste, check your temperatures from time to time, not turn it on-off-on too fast, keep your Hard drives with some spare space and defraged if they are HDDs....
There is quite some work for a PC to keep their form, but its not like a human can lay down in bed eating cheese and drinking cola looking like a model either.
PSUs however have this strange aura of magic around them since some people vastly overestimate what power supply they need (I got a 700W TT one for a load of 320, go figure) and others buy things that are simply bad products, no matter how high the W are.
I did once burn a PC due to a bad PSU (and I even OCed the damn PC, went down in smoke.. I gotta say it was quite fun, but expensive), so I stay on the safe side (I just simply add an extra 20% for 12v rail amps as long as the price of a quality supply is not doubling).