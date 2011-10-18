The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Sapphire HD 6950 1 GB GDDR5 PCIE
Sapphire’s dual-fan Radeon HD 6950 1 GB presents us with somewhat of a problem simply in its description. First of all, Sapphire designates the dual-fan design by placing a PCIe label at the end of the name, even though both it and the single-fan design use the same type of expansion slot. Second, the 1 GB version of its DiRT3 Edition graphics card doesn’t carry the DiRT3 Edition moniker of its 2 GB sibling.
The dual-fan card gives up the pair of Mini DisplayPort connectors from its single-fan sibling and replaces them with a single, full-sized connector. Based on a 9.1” PCB, this the only shortened design in today’s round-up limited to a single DisplayPort monitor.
Even more unique among Radeon HD 6950 graphics cards is the single CrossFire bridge connector. This is the only graphics card in today’s review that lacks the second bridge connector required for triple-card CrossFire.
Sapphire doesn’t overclock its dual-fan Radeon HD 6950 1 GB, though the card does support overclocking utilities. The dual-fan cooler will certainly assist tuners looking to get the highest performance from its GPU.
Sapphire goes further in confusing us by changing its packaging and model number. The older model we received (11188-09-40G) was never been sold in the U.S. and is listed as discontinued by several European sellers. Meanwhile, the newer version 100312-1GDP that is available in the U.S. lacks the bonus HDMI cable. Only the older version is shown on Sapphire’s site, though.
Buy either model, though, and you get the same card, the same two-year warranty, and the same DiRT3 game certificate.
my gtx 580 @ 1080p with these exact settings gets around 35 average fps.
the low fps are probably around 15.
Edit: oh ok. i play at ultra settings with advanced physx on. the test uses medium settings with no physx.
If only things were so simple. That's why I think (hope, really) that a large number of next-gen low and mid range cards will be mostly silent, and very efficient.
Yeah it cost twice as much to. I could CF both of these cards and it would kill your card in performance/price
and why ARE they on medium settings? wouldn't it show the benefit of 2gb on higher settings, hell even on my 6850 I play it on higher settings than that...
The test was set up to produce playable framerates in the sample map. The tests showed a minimum framerate of around 19.8 FPS using MEDIUM details and no AA at 2560x1600. Obviously, the sample map pushes these graphics cards harder than the maps you're currently playing.
I have found that Metro 2033 requires a strong CPU as well as GPU. Your CPU might be the bottleneck. I've also found that Metro 2033 is one of the few games I've played that hyperthreading matters.
Unless prices have changed a lot, I don't see the 1GB 6950 as the sweet spot.There are probably a dozen of other professional reviews that show that the 2GB version DOES greatly improve performance at the highest settings. At the highest settings, the 6950 2GB card virtually ties the more expensive 570.
It would have been interesting to see which of the cards overclocks the best. I moved my settings up in ATI's Catalsyst Control but the card did not overclock when I moved the settings up for some reason. I tried researching it but XFX's info kind of sucks. Anyway, my card is so fast that I decided it wasn't important anyway and I don't game.