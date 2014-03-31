Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Temperatures
We're using Metro: Last Light for our thermal benchmarks. This should be a good representation of a high-end graphics workload. As a bonus, it's incredibly repeatable and easy to loop over and over through the built-in tool.
After publishing Does Radeon R9 290X Behave Any Differently In A Closed Case?, we decided to test these cards on an open bench table and in a closed case, since we found that dropping them into the right enclosure helped lower temperatures thanks to optimized airflow.
|Model
|Idle
|Full Gaming Load
|Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB
|90 °F / 32 °C
|106 °F / 71 °C
|Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB
|82 °F / 28 °C
|142 °F / 61 °C
|Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB
|82 °F / 28 °C
|149 °F / 65 °C
|HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB
|86 °F / 30 °C
|153 °F / 67 °C
|HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB
|82 °F / 28 °C
|140 °F / 60 °C
|MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB
|93 °F / 34 °C
|171 °F / 77 °C
|PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB
|82 °F / 28 °C
|151 °F / 66 °C
|Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB
|82 °F / 28 °C
|136 °F / 58 °C
|Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|84 °F / 29 °C
|140 °F / 60 °C
|Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|90 °F / 32 °C
|163 °F / 73 °C
Temperature Graphics
These graphs slow how the temperatures change over time, influenced by the heat sink, the fan, and the firmware's fan profile.
I can personally attest to the MSI Gaming R9 270X. While MSI stretches this year's Twin Frozer a little too far all the way up to the R9 290X, the R9 270X thru 280X are right in the sweet spot of this cooler's capabilities.
I have the MSI 270X in a Silverstone SG05 for one of the family gaming PCs. I picked it up in December for $200 on Newegg. When it's not used for gaming, it is scrypt mining for a little extra cash for the boys. Overclocked and with a slightly tweaked fan profile, it pulls in 400-425KH/s and stays at 70C at 50% fan RPM, and the tonal quality is also very good with the larger fan blades.
Currently at $250 on Newegg, it's a little steep unless you want to mine on the side for a little ongoing cash rebate on the card. The $200 that I paid was definitely a bargain, but I think the card is worth $220-230 based on gaming, cooling performance and overall quality.