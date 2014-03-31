Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Temperatures

We're using Metro: Last Light for our thermal benchmarks. This should be a good representation of a high-end graphics workload. As a bonus, it's incredibly repeatable and easy to loop over and over through the built-in tool.

After publishing Does Radeon R9 290X Behave Any Differently In A Closed Case?, we decided to test these cards on an open bench table and in a closed case, since we found that dropping them into the right enclosure helped lower temperatures thanks to optimized airflow.

Model Idle Full Gaming Load Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB 90 °F / 32 °C 106 °F / 71 °C Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB 82 °F / 28 °C 142 °F / 61 °C Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB 82 °F / 28 °C 149 °F / 65 °C HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB 86 °F / 30 °C 153 °F / 67 °C HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB 82 °F / 28 °C 140 °F / 60 °C MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB 93 °F / 34 °C 171 °F / 77 °C PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB 82 °F / 28 °C 151 °F / 66 °C Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB 82 °F / 28 °C 136 °F / 58 °C Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 84 °F / 29 °C 140 °F / 60 °C Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 90 °F / 32 °C 163 °F / 73 °C

Temperature Graphics

These graphs slow how the temperatures change over time, influenced by the heat sink, the fan, and the firmware's fan profile.

Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB

Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB

Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB

HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB

HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB

MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB

PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB

Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB

Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB

Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB