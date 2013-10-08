AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

OpenGL: Maya 2013 And LightWave
Maya 2013
Two scenes that don’t employ the new Viewport 2.0 with DirectX support illustrate the disadvantages of consumer cards compared to workstation hardware cards as soon as OpenGL comes into play. The FirePro and Quadro drivers are simply better-optimized. But especially in the second scene, you also see that a GeForce GTX 580 does well, so long as the workload is right for it.
Lightwave
LightWave wrecks consumer cards as well. You can certainly use the R9 and R7 cards to mess with mid-sized models that aren’t too complex, but a workstation card is clearly a better option.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA