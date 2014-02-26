Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated

Noise And Fan Speed

Noise

We first measure each graphics card's noise level in different workloads using the same studio microphone and calibration seen in our audio reviews. The microphone is positioned perpendicular to the middle of the graphics card at a distance of 50 cm.

Radeon R9 290 Idle Gaming, Open-Air Bench Gaming, Closed Case Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290 31.4 dB(A) 39.4 dB(A) 40.5 dB(A) Gigabyte GV-R929OC-4GD R9 290 Windforce OC 30.9 dB(A) 39.5 dB(A) 42.7 dB(A) Radeon R9 290 Reference + Arctic Accelero Extreme III 37.8 dB(A) 37.8 dB(A) 37.8 dB(A) Radeon R9 290 Reference + NZXT Kraken G10 + X40 34.2 dB(A) 37.2 dB(A) ---

Radeon R9 290X Idle Gaming, Open-Air Bench Gaming, Closed Case Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC 32.5 dB(A) 42.3 dB(A) 44.3 dB(A) Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290X 32.1 dB(A) 40.9 dB(A) 42.8 dB(A) Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OCPress Sample 30.9 dB(A) 41.5 dB(A) 43.6 dB(A) Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD-4GD R9 290X Windforce OCMass Production 30.9 dB(A) 39.6 dB(A) 43.2 dB(A) HIS R9 290X IceQ X² Turbo 31.2 dB(A) 46.2 dB(A) 48.8 dB(A) MSI R9 290X Gaming 4G 30.9 dB(A) 41.2 dB(A) 43.9 dB(A)

Fan Speed

The number, diameter, and rotational speed of the fans are mainly what determine the cooler's noise level. We present the RPM curves for each graphics card separately; we tried, and putting them into one graph is too cluttered.

Both of the models that we modded up (using Arctic's Accelero and NZXT's Kraken) were not measured. Their numbers are not comparable.

Radeon R9 290 Fan Speed

Radeon R9 290X Fan Speed