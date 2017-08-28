AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

VR: Robo Recall (DirectX 11)

Like Chronos, Robo Recall is based on the UE4 engine. You might think that’d spell bad news for AMD…

Although Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 does achieve lower (better) frame times than Radeon RX Vega 64, AMD’s card stays out of ASW mode and only drops 19 frames during our 150-second run. The 1080’s test isn’t as smooth—it drops 83 frames through the same sequence.

What’s strange is that GeForce GTX 1080 appears about 15% faster in our unconstrained frame rate chart, based on frame time. Radeon RX Vega 64 even lands under the 1070 Founders Edition card—that one also drops quite a few frames in our test (72).

Vega 56 doesn’t fare quite as well using Robo Recall’s High detail setting and 4xMSAA. An unconstrained frame rate under 90 FPS reminds us that ASW was needed for about 1000 of the benchmark’s ~13,700 frames.

Although GeForce GTX 1070 registers a slightly higher unconstrained frame rate (and thus, lower average frame time), Radeon RX Vega 64 actually achieves a lower 99th percentile frame time.



