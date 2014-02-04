Raijintek Pallas CPU Cooler Review

Packaging And Accessories

The Raijintek Pallas comes in a relatively small package. Its contents are kept in place by folded paperboard so that they don't bounce around. It's a truly efficient minimalist design.

The included accessories are similar to what you get with the Raijintek Ereboss. This isn’t surprising, since the two CPU coolers use the same backplate and retention frame that’s screwed in place. For the ITX model, two retention clips take the place of the large tower cooler’s four rubber fasteners.

This is also not the first time we’re encountering the low-profile fan with its 1.3cm-thick and 14x15cm tall and wide frame.