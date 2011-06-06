Six Low-Noise, Performance-Oriented Cases, Tested

Building With The Lian Li PC-B25S

Lian Li knows style. Lian Li knows aluminum. Put those two things together, and the PC-B25S makes for a fairly sharp-looking PC.

The company's installation kit is somewhat larger than most, including an exhaust fan duct and power supply hold-down, in addition to screws, cable adapters, cable ties, and drive grommets.

Drive grommets fit onto shoulder screws, which are then screwed to the sides of a 3.5” drive. The drive then slides into one of the case’s six internal bays. A sliding bar on the side of the removable drive cage prevents the drive from sliding back out.

Note that we also found a place for our SSD, even though 2.5” bays aren’t listed as a PC-B25S feature. We believe Lian Li removed that bullet point from the spec sheet because the keyholes face the wrong direction, causing the drive to pop out when cables are plugged in.

We found shoulders screws for our SSD in Antec’s mounting kit, and took added precaution when connecting cables to the drive.

Lian Li uses a flip-out bracket with locator pins to quickly connect a 5.25” drive.

With the exception of the USB 3.0 pass-through bracket and power supply hold-down bracket, installation followed our How To Build A PC article. The power supply bracket engages a slot in the motherboard plate behind the power supply and locks down like a boot buckle, while the USB 3.0 pass-through bracket requires no explanation (it’s a slot cover with a hole).