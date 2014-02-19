Trending

Samsung S27B971D 27-Inch QHD Monitor, Reviewed

Samsung's S27B971D is a refreshed flagship 27-inch QHD monitor selling for $200 less than last-gen's model. It certainly looks impressive on paper, with its factory calibration and internal look-up table capability. Does it measure up in our lab, though?

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a realistic view of color accuracy.

What the S27B971D lacks in the contrast department, it more than makes up for in accuracy. Its chroma numbers are just as good as its grayscale and gamma ones. And it does improve upon the S27970D a little.

Looking at the CIE chart, we see slight oversaturation in red, magenta, and blue, while cyan, green, and yellow are right on target. As you can see on the almost-flawless luminance graph, the oversaturated colors are compensated by slightly lower brightness levels. The end result is vanishingly low errors well below three Delta E.

The S27B971D sets another record by finishing first among the monitors we tested in 2013. Only Pioneer's PRO-111FD plasma has better measured color accuracy at .83 Delta E. The Samsung may be expensive, but that last degree of performance is never cheap.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from actual measurements. The chart shows the percentage of both sRGB and Adobe RGB 1998 gamuts.

Samsung claims full coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and our results support that specification with an almost-perfect 100.7-percent result. That .7-percent excess comes from the slight oversaturation we recorded for red, magenta, and blue. If you require precise color accuracy, the S27B971D is a great choice, so long as sRGB is all you need. Unfortunately, there is no provision for the wider Adobe RGB 1998 gamut used in digital photography. It’s hard to ignore the fact that Asus offers both gamuts in its PA279Q, along with a similar level of accuracy, for $150 less.

  • cats_Paw 19 February 2014 09:03
    1000 dollars for a monitor 27 inch... nah.For that you can get a huge plasma TV if its for single player or a 300 dollar 27 inch monitor and use the 700 on something else.I still cant understand how companies expect to sell those expensive monitors to anyone but art/graphics/textures developers who actually need that picture quality.
  • damianrobertjones 19 February 2014 09:12
    @cats_Paw: Did you read the article? It's FOR art professionals etc
  • c123456 19 February 2014 12:12
    @damianrobertjones: Do you know what comparable products cost? Apparently not. Look up a Dell U2713HM.
  • blackmagnum 19 February 2014 12:19
    Gamers... move along. Nothing to see here.
  • Ceee9 19 February 2014 13:43
    u2713h can be get around 500$usd...
  • ubercake 19 February 2014 13:52
    Contrast (even post-calibration) blows for that price. But you get a cool partially metal stand (?).
  • BoC_Gryphon 19 February 2014 16:32
    To my knowledge, Toms has never done a review of the Korean 27" QHD monitors that can be had for ~$300-400. Please do.
  • Bolts Romano 19 February 2014 17:44
    is it better than Apple Cinema Display in terms of color gamut and contrast?I wish i can find this monitor here in Canada so i can compare myselfSamsung Canada is very weird, it has its own flag stores here but it does not carry all the products
  • Bondfc11 19 February 2014 18:33
    You know this a pay to play for a review right? Of course Tom's doesn't do the korean models - or heck the Overlord Tempest lineup. What people don't get with QHD, and this includes Tom's staff, is LG has strict Tier 1 requirements for companies buying their panels that include minimum price points.
  • ceberle 19 February 2014 18:42
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/auria-eq276w-review-ips,3465.html

    We covered the Auria EQ276W last April.

    -Christian-
