Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

Case: Technical Specifications And Features

Technical Specifications

Before we take a closer look at the case through a ton of pictures, here’s an overview of the SilverStone Temjin TJ08-E’s technical specifications:

SilverStone Temjin TJ08-E Technical Specifications Model SST-TJ08-E Material Front Aluminum Body and Sides 0.6 mm Steel Form Factor MicroATX, Mini-ITX, DTX Drive Bays External 5.25" x 23.5" x 1 Internal 3.5" x 42.5" x 1 Fans Front 1 x 180 mm (AP181) 700/1200 RPM with Switch18/34 dB(A) (Downward Compatible, Holes for 140 mm Fans) Rear 1 x 120 mm (Optional) Expansion Slots 4 Front I/O Ports USB 3.0 x 2 (USB 2.0 with included adapter)Audio x 1Mic x 1 Power Supply Unit (PSU) Standard ATX up to 160 mm Length (180 mm Maximum) Maximum Graphics Card Length 335 mm (with Drive Cage Taken Out) Maximum Fan Height 165 mm Weight (without packaging) 11.7 lbs Dimensions Width 210 mm Height 374 mm Depth 385 mm Volume 30.2 L

Front Panel

The case's front panel hosts the usual power and reset buttons, along with peripheral and audio I/O. SilverStone also exposes a switch for the 180 mm front fan's speed that's hidden somewhat on the right side. The fan moves a lot of air. However, it's anything but quiet, making it unusable for this build.

Dust Filter

SilverStone's Temjin TJ08-E has two dust filters: one in the front and one up top. The uppermost dust filter is held in place by magnets. This works well. It stays in place even if the case is turned upside down, but it’s easy enough to take off and put back on for cleaning.

Nestled inside the face panel, the front dust filter is not as easy to access (unless you have really long fingernails, that is). If you don’t, you’ll need some kind of thin tool to get it out far enough to grab on with your hands. Some kind of small handle would have been good here.