Display Calibration 101: Step-By-Step With Datacolor's Spyder4Elite

Spyder4Elite How-To: Wrapping Up

On the final screen is a CIE chart that displays the calibrated result. You can toggle between three different gamuts (sRGB, NTSC, and AdobeRGB) to see how your display stacks up.

If you have multiple profiles saved, you can plot up to two of them at a time on the same CIE chart in order to compare their results.

The View Info button opens a new window displaying detailed Brightness, White Point, Primaries, DeltaE, and Gamma measurements.

The Print Report button combines the CIE chart and contents of the View Info window on a single page.

We’d like to see additional graphs for white balance and gamma added to this window; perhaps a future version will include them. However, for those interested in seeing full measurements, there are individual tests available when you click the Advanced Analysis button.

Advanced Analysis

From here, you can perform the Gamut, Tone Response (gamma), Brightness and Contrast, White Point At Different OSD Settings, Screen Uniformity, and Color Accuracy tests seen in our laptop reviews. All results are displayed in a slick printable graphs or tables. These kinds of graphs make it easy to see just what your display is doing. Below are the results of the Tone Response (gamma) test performed on our AOC I2757FH.

The upper Tone Response chart shows the reference in blue and the actual measurement in black. In the lower Gray Ramp graph, the color temp is plotted on the X axis and the signal level, in percent, on the Y axis. This is our AOC I2757FH again, and you can see it needs a bit of tweaking in the grayscale department and the white balance is running just a little towards blue. But we're getting a little ahead of ourselves, we'll explain what all that means next time, when we delve into the principles of color science behind calibration.