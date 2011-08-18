SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Loading Levels In Sid Meier's Civilization V
|Overall Statistics
|Civilization V: Level Loading
|Elapsed Time
|00:21
|Read Operations
|2 907
|Write Operations
|109
|Data Read
|238.22 MB
|Data Written
|754.50 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.70 s
|Average Data Rate
|342.20 MB/s
Levels, as typically know them, don't exist in Civilization V. Selecting single-player mode opens a map with your desired civilization settings. However, the I/O workload for generating a map looks very similar to what we saw in Crysis 2 because most of the operations are 128 KB sequential read accesses at a queue depth of one.
But Civilization V is a turn-based strategy game. It’s not a first-person shooter, which is why it's also far less graphically-intensive than Crysis 2. The amount of data being read reflects this, as the system loads fewer textures and less game data.
I/O Trends:
- 42% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 50% of all operations occur between a queue depths of two and 32
- 80% of all operations are sequential
- 51% 128 KB, 10% 8 KB, 4% 16 KB
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?