SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Loading Levels In Sid Meier's Civilization V

Overall Statistics Civilization V: Level Loading Elapsed Time 00:21 Read Operations 2 907 Write Operations 109 Data Read 238.22 MB Data Written 754.50 MB Disk Busy Time 0.70 s Average Data Rate 342.20 MB/s

Levels, as typically know them, don't exist in Civilization V. Selecting single-player mode opens a map with your desired civilization settings. However, the I/O workload for generating a map looks very similar to what we saw in Crysis 2 because most of the operations are 128 KB sequential read accesses at a queue depth of one.

But Civilization V is a turn-based strategy game. It’s not a first-person shooter, which is why it's also far less graphically-intensive than Crysis 2. The amount of data being read reflects this, as the system loads fewer textures and less game data.

I/O Trends:

42% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

50% of all operations occur between a queue depths of two and 32

80% of all operations are sequential

51% 128 KB, 10% 8 KB, 4% 16 KB

Seek Distance

QD