Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Reclaiming Storage Capacity

It really shouldn't come as a surprise that the first four modifications didn't really affect either SSD's performance in CrystalDiskMark. After all, they're intended to be capacity-oriented adjustments that don't affect transfer rates at all.

What we hope to see, then, is a handful of easy-to-implement settings give us back some valuable space on our SSDs.

In the above chart, we see that those first four tweaks give us back somewhere around 10 GB of capacity on both the Intel X25-M and OCZ Vertex 2. On a low-capacity boot drive, the additional space is amazing, worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $25 bucks if you think in terms of price per gigabyte. Or, it's an extra game or two installed to fast solid-state storage.