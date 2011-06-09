Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Benchmark Results: 4 KB Random Reads And Writes

Once again, Intel's X25-M shows a slight performance increase, while OCZ's Vertex 2 shows a performance decrease.

Intel's X25-M G2 takes a performance hit in 4 KB random writes up until we hit a queue depth of eight. OCZ's Vertex 2 shows off virtually the same performance between the secure erased and tweaked drive throughout all tested queue depths.