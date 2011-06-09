Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage Storage Test
All of the tweaks, taken together, have a negative impact on both drives in the Application Loading benchmark. Intel's X25-M sees its performance cut in half, while OCZ's Vertex 2 realizes an 18 MB/s drop in performance.
OCZ suffers again in the Gaming Throughput benchmark, losing 10 MB/s.
The opposite is true of Intel's X25-M, which sees roughly a 10 MB/s throughput increase with all tweaks implemented.
The tweaks again affect both drives negatively in the Video Editing benchmark. Intel's X25-M is hit the hardest: it's performance goes from 130.54 MB/s to 48.47 MB/s.
Another sub-test, another bad outcome. The Windows Defender benchmark shows both drives suffering a performance loss.
...and again. Intel's X25-M performance is nearly cut in half, while OCZ's Vertex 2 is subjected to a 30 MB/s drop.
Surprisingly, after all of the performance disappointments, Vantage's Pictures Import benchmark gives the Intel drive a quantifiable win. The Vertex 2, on the other hand, really isn't affected.
In the Windows Vista Startup benchmark, the tweaks have a negative impact on both drives. Intel's X25-M sees the greatest effect, going from 198.33 MB/s to 107.33 MB/s.
Hibernation: Amount of space saved by turning this off is equivalent to the amount of RAM in your system. Not limited to 2GB.
Also, hibernation has benefits over standby where hibernation will allow your system to return to a fully working state after removing power whereas standby requires power to still be supplied to your system. Laptops for example you'll want to hibernate to avoid discharging the battery while in sleep mode.
Thanks for another excellent article -- I'm surprised I haven't seen an article on this subject that's as comprehensive. Toms to the rescue.
Thanks for pointing both of these things out. You're absolutely correct about indexing.
I've updated the story for the author to reflect hibernation as well. I added clarification re: desktops and notebooks, though I'd suggest powering down a notebook with an SSD is comparable to putting it into hibernation. I don't think anyone would recommend putting it into standby; as you mention, that continues to drain power.
All the best!
Chris
SSD's are changing faster than any other computer technology. The current generation SSD's are already twice as fast as the SSD's tested in this article. Tom's Hardware is being left behind in the dust with reviews like this.
disabling system rstore is usually a good idea, sometimes it's better to just limit it's size form the 10% default value.
swap disabling is not a good idea, as you said. i'd rather have the swap on a secondary, mechanical drive.
indexing is very useful. you can relocate the address to where indexing data is stored. i put it on a mechanical drive.
disabling superfetch and turbo cache are really useful. ssd may be faster than hdd, but they are weak compared to ram speed. read caching really makes a difference.
hibernation file is not really useful on a desktop but it's a matter of taste. better have it on a mechanical drive if possible
another thing that really helps is putting firefox profiles on a ram drive. i develop on visual studio and there is a directory where lots of small files are written on build. having this temp folder on a ramdrive helps a lot regarding speed and writes as well.
1. save power
2. restore the previous work withou having to start everything
I use hibernation a lot on my desktop just because I can leave all the network independent applications running and just power down. after power up, I am in the previous environment state and can immediately continue whatever I was doing before. No need to start applications and reopen saved files.