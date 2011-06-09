Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Start By Enabling AHCI (With TRIM)
Before we start implementing the various tweaks, we need to make sure our SATA controller is in AHCI mode and that the TRIM command is enabled in Windows 7.
You want AHCI turned on because it is the specification by which Native Command Queuing (a SATA-specific technology) is enabled. SSDs boast incredibly fast response times. So, they realize their best performance when fielding multiple commands simultaneously, consequently benefiting from the parallelism the defines most SSD architectures. This is precisely the reason we see better benchmark performance when we use queue depths of up to 32 versus a queue depth of one.
Verify the SATA controller is set to AHCI Mode:
- During the installation process, you want to ensure your SATA controller is set to AHCI mode in the motherboard's BIOS or UEFI. AHCI is needed for native TRIM support in Windows 7, which helps maintain performance over time.
- On the Start menu, select Control Panel.
- Double-click 'System' from the Classic View (or the small or large icon view in Microsoft Windows 7).
- Select 'Device Manager' in the left pane.
- From the Device Manager, look for an entry named IDE ATA/ATAPI controllers.
- If this entry is present, expand it and look for one of the controllers to list AHCI.
If an AHCI controller is identified, then the system is in AHCI mode. If none of the controllers above are shown, then your system is not in AHCI mode.
- If you already installed your operating system in legacy IDE mode, it is recommended to switch to AHCI after completing the steps listed in this Windows Article: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/922976, providing your platform supports AHCI.
Verify that TRIM is Enabled
Verifying TRIM will confirm that the TRIM commands are being sent from Windows to the SSD. How to Verify TRIM is enabled:
- In the Start menu search box, type "cmd" without the quotes
- Right-click the cmd program and select Run as Administrator
- In the command line, type "fsutil behavior query DisableDeleteNotify", again without the quotes if DisableDeleteNotify = 0, then TRIM is enabled If DisableDeleteNotify = 1, then TRIM is disabled.
Per Wikipedia, TRIM is an ATA command that allows the operating system to tell an SSD what blocks of previously-saved data are no longer needed as a result of file deletions. This allows the SSD to handle garbage collection that would otherwise significantly slow down future write operations of the SSD.
With our test platform correctly configured, it's time to put these tweaks to the test.
Hibernation: Amount of space saved by turning this off is equivalent to the amount of RAM in your system. Not limited to 2GB.
Also, hibernation has benefits over standby where hibernation will allow your system to return to a fully working state after removing power whereas standby requires power to still be supplied to your system. Laptops for example you'll want to hibernate to avoid discharging the battery while in sleep mode.
Thanks for another excellent article -- I'm surprised I haven't seen an article on this subject that's as comprehensive. Toms to the rescue.
Thanks for pointing both of these things out. You're absolutely correct about indexing.
I've updated the story for the author to reflect hibernation as well. I added clarification re: desktops and notebooks, though I'd suggest powering down a notebook with an SSD is comparable to putting it into hibernation. I don't think anyone would recommend putting it into standby; as you mention, that continues to drain power.
SSD's are changing faster than any other computer technology. The current generation SSD's are already twice as fast as the SSD's tested in this article. Tom's Hardware is being left behind in the dust with reviews like this.
disabling system rstore is usually a good idea, sometimes it's better to just limit it's size form the 10% default value.
swap disabling is not a good idea, as you said. i'd rather have the swap on a secondary, mechanical drive.
indexing is very useful. you can relocate the address to where indexing data is stored. i put it on a mechanical drive.
disabling superfetch and turbo cache are really useful. ssd may be faster than hdd, but they are weak compared to ram speed. read caching really makes a difference.
hibernation file is not really useful on a desktop but it's a matter of taste. better have it on a mechanical drive if possible
another thing that really helps is putting firefox profiles on a ram drive. i develop on visual studio and there is a directory where lots of small files are written on build. having this temp folder on a ramdrive helps a lot regarding speed and writes as well.
1. save power
2. restore the previous work withou having to start everything
I use hibernation a lot on my desktop just because I can leave all the network independent applications running and just power down. after power up, I am in the previous environment state and can immediately continue whatever I was doing before. No need to start applications and reopen saved files.