Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Disable System Restore And Drive Indexing
Disable System Restore
How to disable:
- Right-click on Computer in the Start menu and select Properties
- Select System Protection
- Select Configure
- Then, select Turn off system protection
Disabling System Restore serves two purposes.
First, it limits the number of writes to an SSD. Now, there is much debate about how worried enthusiasts need to be about writing unnecessarily to solid-state storage. As you probably know, write endurance is the specification that matters most in defining the longevity of memory cells that compose an SSD. Some people say not to worry; you'll probably not see the day when your drive's cells stop storing data reliably. Others do everything in their power to minimize writes, taking no chances. Turning off System Restore helps placate that latter group. Additionally, we've seen chatter indicating that System Restore potentially degrades performance over time due to the way it interacts with the TRIM command. Check out this story for more depth on that.
There's also a capacity discussion to be had. Restore points eat up space. And for all of the value that gets heaped on System Restore, it's not always able to facilitate a clean recovery. Turning it off frees up room on the SSD. So long as you're using a third-party software solution to back up on a regular basis to some other medium, doing away with System Restore shouldn't compromise any of your data.
Disable Drive Indexing
How to disable:
- Open up Computer in the Start menu
- Right-click your SSD and select Properties
- Un-check the box marked "Allow files on this drive to have contents indexed in addition to file properties".
- A pop-up screen may appear, stating there is an error applying attributes. This is normal. You should select "Ignore All" and continue.
Indexing is another feature that can be disabled for multiple reasons. First, it was intended to help improve the performance of mechanical drives in finding files more quickly. These response rate-oriented concerns are hardly applicable to solid-state drives, which are near-instantaneous. Thus, the benefits of indexing on an SSD are questionable at best.
Second, you have the potential for unnecessary writes, just as with the System Restore tweak above. The impact of indexing is minimal. However, if you're worried about write endurance, every little bit you can do to minimize data written to flash should help.
Hibernation: Amount of space saved by turning this off is equivalent to the amount of RAM in your system. Not limited to 2GB.
Also, hibernation has benefits over standby where hibernation will allow your system to return to a fully working state after removing power whereas standby requires power to still be supplied to your system. Laptops for example you'll want to hibernate to avoid discharging the battery while in sleep mode.
Thanks for another excellent article -- I'm surprised I haven't seen an article on this subject that's as comprehensive. Toms to the rescue.
Thanks for pointing both of these things out. You're absolutely correct about indexing.
I've updated the story for the author to reflect hibernation as well. I added clarification re: desktops and notebooks, though I'd suggest powering down a notebook with an SSD is comparable to putting it into hibernation. I don't think anyone would recommend putting it into standby; as you mention, that continues to drain power.
All the best!
Chris
SSD's are changing faster than any other computer technology. The current generation SSD's are already twice as fast as the SSD's tested in this article. Tom's Hardware is being left behind in the dust with reviews like this.
disabling system rstore is usually a good idea, sometimes it's better to just limit it's size form the 10% default value.
swap disabling is not a good idea, as you said. i'd rather have the swap on a secondary, mechanical drive.
indexing is very useful. you can relocate the address to where indexing data is stored. i put it on a mechanical drive.
disabling superfetch and turbo cache are really useful. ssd may be faster than hdd, but they are weak compared to ram speed. read caching really makes a difference.
hibernation file is not really useful on a desktop but it's a matter of taste. better have it on a mechanical drive if possible
another thing that really helps is putting firefox profiles on a ram drive. i develop on visual studio and there is a directory where lots of small files are written on build. having this temp folder on a ramdrive helps a lot regarding speed and writes as well.
1. save power
2. restore the previous work withou having to start everything
I use hibernation a lot on my desktop just because I can leave all the network independent applications running and just power down. after power up, I am in the previous environment state and can immediately continue whatever I was doing before. No need to start applications and reopen saved files.