Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Disable SuperFetch (Again), Windows Search, ClearPageFileAtShutdown, And LargeSystemCache

Disable SuperFetch and Windows Search Services

How to disable:

Press the Windows key + 'R' to launch the Run dialogue box

Type "services.msc" (without the quotes) and press Enter

Scroll to Superfetch, right-click, and select Properties

In the Startup type drop-down menu, select Disabled, then select OK

Scroll to Windows Search, right-click, and select Properties

Click the Stop box, use the Startup type drop-down menu,, select Disable, and hit OK

Windows Search creates an index of specific files and folders on your hard drive. This index is located within the hidden “C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Search” folder and takes up about roughly 10% of the size of contents being indexed (it's 1 GB worth of data on my machine).

When you look for a file using Windows Search, part of the search index is loaded into RAM, making extremely fast searches possible. But with SSDs as responsive as they are, the benefit might not be worth the capacity consumption to some folks.

Disable ClearPageFileAtShutdown and LargeSystemCache

How to disable:

Press the Windows key + 'R' to launch the Run dialogue box

Type "Regedit" (without the quotes) and hit Enter

Select the file path; "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\SessionManager\Memory Management"

Right click on both ClearPageFileAtShutdown and LargeSystemCache;

Select Modify... on each of these to change the value from 1 to 0

Restart.

ClearPageFileAtShutdown does exactly what it sounds like it does, it clears the PageFile when you shutdown your PC, preventing any extra writes. Since we have disabled PageFile above, there is no reason to have it enabled to clear it at shutdown.

LargeSystemCache specifies whether the system maintains a standard size (8 MB) or a large size file system cache able to expand fill system memory, minus 4 MB, if needed, and influences how often the system writes changed pages to disk. Naturally, a large file system cache reduces the physical memory space available to applications and services.

If you installed Windows 7 to your SSD, there's a good chance both of these options are already disabled.