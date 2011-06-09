Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Disable SuperFetch (Again), Windows Search, ClearPageFileAtShutdown, And LargeSystemCache
Disable SuperFetch and Windows Search Services
How to disable:
- Press the Windows key + 'R' to launch the Run dialogue box
- Type "services.msc" (without the quotes) and press Enter
- Scroll to Superfetch, right-click, and select Properties
- In the Startup type drop-down menu, select Disabled, then select OK
- Scroll to Windows Search, right-click, and select Properties
- Click the Stop box, use the Startup type drop-down menu,, select Disable, and hit OK
Windows Search creates an index of specific files and folders on your hard drive. This index is located within the hidden “C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Search” folder and takes up about roughly 10% of the size of contents being indexed (it's 1 GB worth of data on my machine).
When you look for a file using Windows Search, part of the search index is loaded into RAM, making extremely fast searches possible. But with SSDs as responsive as they are, the benefit might not be worth the capacity consumption to some folks.
Disable ClearPageFileAtShutdown and LargeSystemCache
How to disable:
- Press the Windows key + 'R' to launch the Run dialogue box
- Type "Regedit" (without the quotes) and hit Enter
- Select the file path; "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\SessionManager\Memory Management"
- Right click on both ClearPageFileAtShutdown and LargeSystemCache;
- Select Modify... on each of these to change the value from 1 to 0
- Restart.
ClearPageFileAtShutdown does exactly what it sounds like it does, it clears the PageFile when you shutdown your PC, preventing any extra writes. Since we have disabled PageFile above, there is no reason to have it enabled to clear it at shutdown.
LargeSystemCache specifies whether the system maintains a standard size (8 MB) or a large size file system cache able to expand fill system memory, minus 4 MB, if needed, and influences how often the system writes changed pages to disk. Naturally, a large file system cache reduces the physical memory space available to applications and services.
If you installed Windows 7 to your SSD, there's a good chance both of these options are already disabled.
Hibernation: Amount of space saved by turning this off is equivalent to the amount of RAM in your system. Not limited to 2GB.
Also, hibernation has benefits over standby where hibernation will allow your system to return to a fully working state after removing power whereas standby requires power to still be supplied to your system. Laptops for example you'll want to hibernate to avoid discharging the battery while in sleep mode.
Thanks for pointing both of these things out. You're absolutely correct about indexing.
I've updated the story for the author to reflect hibernation as well. I added clarification re: desktops and notebooks, though I'd suggest powering down a notebook with an SSD is comparable to putting it into hibernation. I don't think anyone would recommend putting it into standby; as you mention, that continues to drain power.
disabling system rstore is usually a good idea, sometimes it's better to just limit it's size form the 10% default value.
swap disabling is not a good idea, as you said. i'd rather have the swap on a secondary, mechanical drive.
indexing is very useful. you can relocate the address to where indexing data is stored. i put it on a mechanical drive.
disabling superfetch and turbo cache are really useful. ssd may be faster than hdd, but they are weak compared to ram speed. read caching really makes a difference.
hibernation file is not really useful on a desktop but it's a matter of taste. better have it on a mechanical drive if possible
another thing that really helps is putting firefox profiles on a ram drive. i develop on visual studio and there is a directory where lots of small files are written on build. having this temp folder on a ramdrive helps a lot regarding speed and writes as well.
1. save power
2. restore the previous work withou having to start everything
I use hibernation a lot on my desktop just because I can leave all the network independent applications running and just power down. after power up, I am in the previous environment state and can immediately continue whatever I was doing before. No need to start applications and reopen saved files.