Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Adjusting the Power Settings

Go to Control Panel

Select Power Options and click the drop-down for Show additional plans

Select the High Performance bubble to apply it

Click Change plan settings for the High Performance profile

Click Change advanced power settings

Click the Hard disk drop-down menu

Change Turn off hard disk after to 0 minutes, reflected as Never

Hit OK and save your settings

This adjustment allows the SSD's idle garbage collection to operate, even when you're not in front of your computer.