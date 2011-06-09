Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Test Setup And Method
|System Hardware
|Hardware Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield), 45 nm, 3.2 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache
|Motherboard (LGA 1366)
|EVGA 132-BL-E758-TR, Intel X58 Express/ICH10R, BIOS: 6.00 PG
|SATA Driver
|Intel Rapid Storage Technology Driver 10.1.0.1008
|RAM
|6 GB (3x2GB) DDR3-1600 OCZ Platinum (OCZ3P1600LV6GK)
|HDD
|Samsung Spinpoint F3 1 TB (103SJ), Firmware 1AJ10001
|SSD Test Drive 1
|Intel X25-M G2 80 GB (SSDSA2M080G2GC), Firmware 2CV102M3
|SSD Test Drive 2
|OCZ Vertex 2 240 GB (P75HAVO6H3N8E278), Firmware 1.29
|Graphics Card
|EVGA SuperClocked 01G-P3-1563-AR GeForce GTX 560 Ti (Fermi) 1 GB 256-bit GDDR5 (SLI)
|Power Supply
|Corsair CMPSU-850TX
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|CrystalMarkDisk 3.0 x64
|PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18
|Fileserver-Benchmark
|Webserver-Benchmark
|Database-Benchmark
|Workstation-Benchmark
|Streaming Reads
|Streaming Writes
|4k Random Reads
|4k Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-Bit
The test system is configured in much the same way an average enthusiast would set up his machine. It's a great example of tiered storage, with the SSD hosting our operating system and a handful of widely used application. Games, user folders, and all other files are held on the storage drive.
For the purposes of testing, we Secure Erased each SSD before installing Windows 7. Each benchmark was conducted from within the OS with two days between each test to prevent issues with drive throttling, seen mainly with the SandForce SF-1200 drives. More details on that phenomenon can be found on OCZ's own forum in this thread: Understanding SF1200 drives, TRIM, OP area use and Life write throttle.
Additionally, we partitioned our OCZ Vertex 2 drive down to 74.4 GB to equal storage capacity of Intel's second-gen X25-M, and to increase the overprovisioning on the OCZ Vertex 2 drive. To be clear, our goal isn't to compare Intel against OCZ so much as we want to measure speed/space before and after some of these popularly-discussed tweaks.
Hibernation: Amount of space saved by turning this off is equivalent to the amount of RAM in your system. Not limited to 2GB.
Also, hibernation has benefits over standby where hibernation will allow your system to return to a fully working state after removing power whereas standby requires power to still be supplied to your system. Laptops for example you'll want to hibernate to avoid discharging the battery while in sleep mode.
Thanks for another excellent article -- I'm surprised I haven't seen an article on this subject that's as comprehensive. Toms to the rescue.
Thanks for pointing both of these things out. You're absolutely correct about indexing.
I've updated the story for the author to reflect hibernation as well. I added clarification re: desktops and notebooks, though I'd suggest powering down a notebook with an SSD is comparable to putting it into hibernation. I don't think anyone would recommend putting it into standby; as you mention, that continues to drain power.
All the best!
Chris
SSD's are changing faster than any other computer technology. The current generation SSD's are already twice as fast as the SSD's tested in this article. Tom's Hardware is being left behind in the dust with reviews like this.
disabling system rstore is usually a good idea, sometimes it's better to just limit it's size form the 10% default value.
swap disabling is not a good idea, as you said. i'd rather have the swap on a secondary, mechanical drive.
indexing is very useful. you can relocate the address to where indexing data is stored. i put it on a mechanical drive.
disabling superfetch and turbo cache are really useful. ssd may be faster than hdd, but they are weak compared to ram speed. read caching really makes a difference.
hibernation file is not really useful on a desktop but it's a matter of taste. better have it on a mechanical drive if possible
another thing that really helps is putting firefox profiles on a ram drive. i develop on visual studio and there is a directory where lots of small files are written on build. having this temp folder on a ramdrive helps a lot regarding speed and writes as well.
1. save power
2. restore the previous work withou having to start everything
I use hibernation a lot on my desktop just because I can leave all the network independent applications running and just power down. after power up, I am in the previous environment state and can immediately continue whatever I was doing before. No need to start applications and reopen saved files.