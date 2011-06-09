Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Benchmark Results: CrystalDiskMark

First, we take a look at performance by using CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, looking specifically at read and write speed. For the sake of brevity and to avoid endless pages of similar charts, we've grouped the aforementioned tweaks into clusters to gauge their effect. Again, the list is as follows:

Disable System Restore Disable drive indexing Disable the page file Disable Hibernation Disable prefetching in the registry Disable Windows' write caching Disable the SuperFetch and Windows Search services Disable ClearPageFileAtShutdown and LargeSystemCache Adjust power settings

A quick look at the read-based benchmarks run on the OCZ Vertex 2 240 GB and second-gen Intel X25-M 80 GB, we see there is little measurable differences between the secure-erased SSD and each drive altered using popular tweaks.

A glance at the write performance tests run on both drives is a little more interesting. This time, there is a difference between the secure-erased SSD and tweaked configurations.

OCZ's Vertex 2 240 GB sees 20 MB/s jump in 4 KB writes. The Intel X25-M G2 80 GB suffers a dramatic performance drop across the board when all of the tweaks are performed. We see little performance impact on Intel's X25-M when the first four changes are made, so the offending tweak is in the second set, and probably has something to do with write-cache buffer flushing.