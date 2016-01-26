Star Wars: Battlefront Benchmarked

Results: 45 Graphics Cards And iGPUs At Full HD

Ultra Preset For (Almost) Everyone

Since our Endor test scene is one of the most challenging you'll encounter, we'd expect average frame rates to be much higher in other maps. On the next page, we’re also going to show how the different presets affect performance and where (good) playability ends.

We were very disappointed that SLI and CrossFire weren’t supported at launch or at the time of this test. After digging into our bag of tricks, we came up with a way to have the game use Battlefield 4’s profile, resulting in a touch of alternate frame rendering (AFR). Unfortunately, even this ended up not really being usable.

AMD's Radeon graphics cards perform very well across every generation, demonstrating the value of optimizing drivers before a game launches and even taking part in some of the development process. We’ll see a bit later how Fiji catches up with its competition when the going gets roughest.

Bottom Line

Generally speaking, everyone who wants to play this game should be able to run it smoothly, including owners of entry-level GPUs and APUs. If you own a more powerful graphics card, we strongly recommend a quad-core host processor for the online maps. Running it at high clock rates doesn't hurt either. Star Wars: Battlefront might not scale linearly as you add on-die resources, but six or eight cores still yield smaller performance gains.

All of this makes Star Wars: Battlefront a good example of a well-optimized title that successfully compromises between eye candy and hardware scaling. It also does a great job running on lower-end configurations.