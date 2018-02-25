How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

CPU Only: powerMAX With AVX Or SSE & Heavy Load

CPUID powerMAX

This combined CPU and GPU stress test wasn’t our first choice when it came to evaluating graphics cards. However, it does do a better job loading down host processors. Being able to switch easily between AVX and SSE code paths is also a definite plus. Download powerMAX here.

powerMAX With AVX

powerMAX tops out a bit below Prime95 with AVX, but it nearly matches the popular stress test's results. The loads powerMAX generates are well above average, making it a suitable tool for evaluating thermal solutions.

Conversely, you won't want to use it for stability-testing overclocked PCs operating close to their limits unless the goal is identifying temperature issues.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 79°C 79°C 98°C 28°C 160W 232W Compared to Maximum 90.8% 91.9% 93.3% 77.8% 93.0% 92.1% Assessment High package temperatureVery high socket temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureVery high CPU and system power consumption Use for Cooling test for high-performance coolers

powerMAX With SSE

On our test platform, utilizing the SSE code path resulted in temperatures that averaged ~10°C lower than before. System RAM was the exception; it actually heated up more than when we sent AVX instructions down the CPU's execution pipeline.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 69°C 68°C 98°C 30°C 132W 191W Compared to Maximum 79.3% 79.1% 93.3% 83.3% 76.7% 75.8% Assessment Medium package temperatureModerate memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption Use for Stability test for overclocked systems

Heavy Load

Heavy Load works if you're trying to generate a realistic CPU load and by realistic we mean the types of loads you'd encounter in a game applying average demands to your components. Running Heavy Load won’t tell you anything about your CPU cooler's limits. But it is a decent indicator of how a CPU might fare during everyday operation. It’s also safe to use on older or mobile hardware without worrying about breaking anything. In that sense, it's not really a conventional stress test. Download Heavy Load here.

What the CPU test actually does remains a developer secret. It doesn't seem to explicitly use modern instruction set extensions, though.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 58°C 61°C 60°C 30°C 105W 156W Compared to Maximum 66.7% 70.9% 57.1% 83.3% 61.0% 61.9% Assessment Low core and package temperatureModerate memory temperatureSomewhat low CPU and system power consumption Use for Stability test for low-end and older hardwareStability test for low-end mobile devicesSimulation of average everyday loads



