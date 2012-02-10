Trending

Eight 5.1- And 7.1-Channel Gaming Headsets, Reviewed

Surround sound headsets are often more practical than a home theater system attached to your PC. We compare eight premium models from Arctic, Psyko, Cooler Master, Logitech, Creative, Thermaltake, Corsair, and Razer to figure out who sells the top option.

Logitech G35

The G35 is Logitech's top-end headset effort.

This model boasts the same high-quality fit and finish we’re used to from Logitech’s products, and at $95, we'd accept nothing less. It's on the heavier end of the spectrum, weighing in at 12.3 oz. But it still manages to be comfortable, though, again, it sits tighter than we'd like (Ed.: I'm starting to think you have a big head, Don). Logitech's design is great, incorporating subtle features like etched detail in the metal headband.

As with some competing models, the microphone is deactivated when you push its boom upward, illuminating a red LED that lets you know the mic is turned off. Granted, when it's sitting on the side of your head, you can't see the light, so we're not sure what purpose this feature really serves.

In any case, our microphone tests yield good results, turning up very little background noise.

Each earphone cup hosts a 40 mm neodymium driver rated for frequencies between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. Despite the fact that the G35 only sports two of those drivers, they do an exceptional job of reproducing audio. Logitech makes use of Dolby Headphone, which virtualizes 7.1-channel audio using two speakers through Pro Logic IIz.

We're actually big fans of Logitech's decision to build controls right into the headset itself. They're never get lost or in the way, and with two fewer failure points (one on each side of an inline remote), we're more hopeful about the G35's longevity.

The volume wheel, microphone mute button, and the 3D surround toggle switch are easy to feel around for. Logitech also includes three programmable G-keys at the top. While this is a nice value-add, I can't imagine what I’d use them for.

This headset is USB-only, so it contains its own audio processing hardware and cannot work in concert with your high-end sound card, if you have one.

Logitech bundles its own gaming software, an impressive suite that detects any Logitech-based device you've installed and exposes the appropriate controls. The first screen you see, above, lets you program the aforementioned G-keys.

Next, we see the level, bass, treble, and equalizer settings.

Here, Logitech lets you adjust the Dolby surround sound mixer.

Finally, we have the voice avatars, real-time effects powered by Screaming Bee Software. You can purchase additional voices if you want.

Logitech's bundle includes two headband pads of varying thickness (totaling three if you include the pre-installed one; they’re held on by Velcro), a quick start guide, and a CD with the driver software.

231 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xtreme5 10 February 2012 11:24
    amazing stff.
  • cleeve 10 February 2012 11:32
    xtreme5amazing stff.
    Wassat stand for... "Space, The Final Frontier"? :)
  • spookie 10 February 2012 11:46
    great read! Never thought virtual surround sound was that good
  • cleeve 10 February 2012 11:47
    spookiegreat read! Never thought virtual surround sound was that good
    Yeah, me neither. Surprised the hell out of me.
  • 10 February 2012 11:53
    Thanks Toms for doing a review on 5.1 headsets. I been researching one for the past two weeks on other review websites, and online stores, but didn't feel satisfied. Could you guys do a review comparing these headsets you reviewed already to a dedicated audio card like the Asus Xonar Essence STX (with a pre amp) with a Sennheiser HD 598 Headphones (or HD 800)? I want to know if it is like night and day compared to these 5.1 headsets (also make readers see what they are missing from using onboard audio). I know its a few hundred dollars more, but i found out that i was more happy gaming with a $70 audio card than seeing 8x AA (using Nvidia Inspector) with a $500 GPU.
  • cleeve 10 February 2012 12:02
    bunnywannyCould you guys do a review comparing these headsets you reviewed already to a dedicated audio card like the Asus Xonar Essence STX (with a pre amp) with a Sennheiser HD 598 Headphones (or HD 800)? I want to know if it is like night and day compared to these 5.1 headsets (also make readers see what they are missing from using onboard audio).
    I like the idea, but it'll probably take a while to make it happen.

    Next up on the audio to-do list is a full-sized 5.1/7.1 surround system comparo. :)
  • killeeeeer 10 February 2012 12:03
    It would of been great if you tested the Roccat Kave but other than that great review. Been searching for headset for long time , now ill go with the Corsair Vengeance 1500 for sure .
  • crysex 10 February 2012 12:06
    Thanks Toms so much for doing this review. I have been searching one for a long time. Ready to buy a good quality sound card + headset after my next paycheck!
  • iamtheking123 10 February 2012 12:32
    I'll stick to my $100 stereo headphones instead of $20 headphones + $80 spent on fake surround sound and marketing. We've all tried virtual surround sound in PowerDVD or WinDVD and it sucks. Makes everything sound underwater and no where close to having 5 actual speakers set up throughout a room.
  • tomfreak 10 February 2012 12:40
    I am still sticking with more expensive traditional speakers, simply due to my ear need some air to breath. These headphone arent comfortable especially during summer.
