Eight 5.1- And 7.1-Channel Gaming Headsets, Reviewed

Logitech G35

The G35 is Logitech's top-end headset effort.

This model boasts the same high-quality fit and finish we’re used to from Logitech’s products, and at $95, we'd accept nothing less. It's on the heavier end of the spectrum, weighing in at 12.3 oz. But it still manages to be comfortable, though, again, it sits tighter than we'd like (Ed.: I'm starting to think you have a big head, Don). Logitech's design is great, incorporating subtle features like etched detail in the metal headband.

As with some competing models, the microphone is deactivated when you push its boom upward, illuminating a red LED that lets you know the mic is turned off. Granted, when it's sitting on the side of your head, you can't see the light, so we're not sure what purpose this feature really serves.

In any case, our microphone tests yield good results, turning up very little background noise.

Each earphone cup hosts a 40 mm neodymium driver rated for frequencies between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. Despite the fact that the G35 only sports two of those drivers, they do an exceptional job of reproducing audio. Logitech makes use of Dolby Headphone, which virtualizes 7.1-channel audio using two speakers through Pro Logic IIz.

We're actually big fans of Logitech's decision to build controls right into the headset itself. They're never get lost or in the way, and with two fewer failure points (one on each side of an inline remote), we're more hopeful about the G35's longevity.

The volume wheel, microphone mute button, and the 3D surround toggle switch are easy to feel around for. Logitech also includes three programmable G-keys at the top. While this is a nice value-add, I can't imagine what I’d use them for.

This headset is USB-only, so it contains its own audio processing hardware and cannot work in concert with your high-end sound card, if you have one.

Logitech bundles its own gaming software, an impressive suite that detects any Logitech-based device you've installed and exposes the appropriate controls. The first screen you see, above, lets you program the aforementioned G-keys.

Next, we see the level, bass, treble, and equalizer settings.

Here, Logitech lets you adjust the Dolby surround sound mixer.

Finally, we have the voice avatars, real-time effects powered by Screaming Bee Software. You can purchase additional voices if you want.

Logitech's bundle includes two headband pads of varying thickness (totaling three if you include the pre-installed one; they’re held on by Velcro), a quick start guide, and a CD with the driver software.