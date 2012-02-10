Eight 5.1- And 7.1-Channel Gaming Headsets, Reviewed

Surround Sound Headsets? Come Out With Your Ears Up!

If you live alone as a carefree bachelor or bachelorette, a powerful surround sound speaker system attached to your gaming machine is the ultimate way to enjoy the latest AAA blockbusters. Positional audio is a beautiful thing. Not only does it add to the entertainment factor, but it also helps you along, feeding audible cues from the environment, revealing an enemy's position, and delivering the soundtrack that intensifies before an important action sequence.

Unfortunately, the reality of roommates, family, and even apartment living make it difficult to crank the volume up on a full-scale surround sound configuration without annoying everyone around you (particularly if you game at night). The solution for most enthusiasts is a headset. In addition to bringing the action in closer to your ears, a headset simultaneously arms you with a microphone, perfect for coordinating with a team or trash-talking opponents.

A lot of PC peripheral vendors are taking their first steps into audio. We're putting eight premium headsets through a vigorous testing regimen to quantify the good, bad, and ugly of "multi-channel" personal audio. Some of these devices truly facilitate 5.1-channel surround sound using discrete drivers. Others employ software-approximated virtual 7.1-channel surround sound to get the job done. How effective are they all at achieving their purpose? Let's have a look at specifications before going into detail on each product:

True 5.1-Channel Headsets Arctic Sound P531 Psyko Carbon Cooler MasterCM Storm Sirus Surround Type True 5.1-Channel True 5.1-Channel True 5.1-Channel Center Speakers Frequency response: 20-20k Hz Sensitivity: 108 dBImpedance: 32 ΩDriver unit: 30 mmOutput Power: 200 mW Driver unit: 30 mm (measured) Frequency response: 10- 20k HzSensitivity: >105 dBImpedance: 32 ΩDriver unit: 30 mmGross specs for Headset Front Speakers: Frequency response: 18-20k HzSensitivity: 100 dBImpedance: 32 ΩDriver unit: 40 mmOutput Power: 400 mW Driver unit: 30 mm (measured) Frequency response: 10-20K HzSensitivity: >105 dBImpedance: 32 ΩDriver unit: 30 mmGross specs for Headset Side Speakers Frequency response: 20-20k Hz Sensitivity: 108 dBImpedance: 32 ΩDriver unit: 30 mmOutput Power: 200 mW Driver unit: 30 mm (measured) Frequency response: 10-20k HzSensitivity: >105 dBImpedance: 32 ΩDriver unit: 30 mm Subwoofer Frequency response: 10-400 HzSensitivity: N/A Impedance: 8 ΩDriver unit: 27 mmOutput Power: 600 mW 40 mm (measured) Frequency response: 10-20k HzSensitivity: >105 dBImpedance: 16 ΩDriver unit: 40 mmGross specs for Headset Microphone Sensitivity: 39 dB ± 3 dBImpedance: 2.2 KΩDriver unit: 9.7 x 5 mm Not provided Uni-directionalFrequency response: 100-10k HzSensitivity: -46 dB ± 3 dBImpedance: <2.2 KΩ Inputs USB Analog Analog or USB Cable 3 meters 2 meters headset, 1.7 meters amplifier USB: 3.4 metersAnalog: 2.1 meters Control Pod Volume, microphone mute, surround channel levels Volume, bass, and power on inline amplifier; mic can be turned off by removing it from headset Power, volume, microphone mute, and surround levels on tactical mixing console (software-only controls with analog); auto-mute on retractable mic boom Software Settings input/output channels, environment effects, equalizer, voice effects N/A Volume control, speaker settings, sample rate, EQ, environmental FX, 7.1 virtual speaker shifter, Flex Bass II, mic volume/sample rate/voice effects Weight 13.1 oz 1 lb 1.4 oz 13.3 oz Accessories Driver disk, setup sheet Amplifier, owner's manual Tactical mixing console, analog cable, second set of ear pads, quick start guide, software download link Price: $49.99 on amazon.com $200 on psykoaudio.com $114.99 on amazon.com Warranty Two years One year, limited Two years, limited