Thermal Paste Round-up: 85 Products Tested

Results: Air-Cooled GPU; Medium Mounting Pressure

The only conductive solutions that we tested on our GPU were the paste-like Conductonaut Thermal Grizzly and Coolaboratory's Liquid Metal Pad. The rest are too difficult to apply and can damage the heat sinks, which are usually not nickel-plated. Just because a vendor says its block is made of copper doesn't mean the metal is pure. Some alloys look like copper, but react chemically with liquid metal products. When in doubt, test on a surface that won't affect cooling performance first.



